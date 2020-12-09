The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

KARJA

I’m the dog everyone has been talking about! I hit the headlines after spending a few months out on my own between Tigerton and the Pike Lake area before I was finally caught and brought to HSMC. I’m not made for a life on the streets and being at HSMC has been the best thing to ever happen to me! I have really come out of my shell since arriving and I can’t wait to see how much more I can learn and grow once I’m at home with you. I am a very playful and high energy girl who is up for any adventure. I do have a few quirks that I’m hoping you’ll learn to love, like my chatty bark and clumsiness. If you have another dog at home, I’m sad to say I’m not the girl for you. I need to be the only dog in the home. Humans and cats are more of my vibe. Let’s do this thing!

