By Shereen Siewert

The Republican Party of Marathon County is calling for electors to support President Donald Trump instead of casting Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for Joe Biden next week.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the RPMC alleges there are votes of “seriously dubious legality to call into question whether Donald J. Trump or Joe Biden was the winner of the 2020 Presidential election in Wisconsin.”

The committee cites a lawsuit Trump filed in Wisconsin that claims absentee ballot envelopes were illegally edited by municipal clerks, that some early in-person votes did not include an absentee ballot application as required by law, and that votes were illegally returned in Madison as part of a “Democracy in the Parks” effort by Democrats. Consequently, the RMPC issued a resolution calling for all Wisconsin Republican State Senators and State Representatives who represent any portion of Marathon County to select electors who will support Trump.

Further, the resolution, signed by Marathon County Republican Chair Valerie Carillo and Secretary Roberta Siegharter, asks the Republican Party of Wisconsin to take “every possible effort” to encourage similar actions nationwide.

Marathon County Democratic Chair Kody Hart reacted in an official statement to Wausau Pilot & Review, saying he has faith in the process.

“While the Republican legislators have done some extreme things to hold onto their power in Madison, I do have faith that our State Representatives and State Senators will do the right thing and uphold the integrity of our election and carry out the will of all voters in the state of Wisconsin,” Hart said.

Hearings are scheduled Thursday in Trump’s federal and state lawsuits that seek to invalidate hundreds of thousands of ballots and to give the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to name Trump the winner.

The election laws in the state of Wisconsin were put in place by the Republican controlled Legislature under former Gov. Scott Walker’s leadership, Hart said. That includes the absentee ballot rules and the formation of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“It’s concerning that they want to throw out your ballots, under the laws they set-up themselves, just because it didn’t work out in their favor,” Hart said. “In 2016 Democrats were told to accept that Donald Trump was going to be our President. I think the Republican Party of Marathon County needs to heed their own advice and accept that Joe Biden will be sworn in as their President on January 20th, 2021.”

Wausau Pilot & Review reached out Thursday to Wis. Sen. Jerry Petrowski (R-Marathon) and Wis. Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Schofield) for reaction, but did not receive a reply.

Kevin Hermening, the media contact listed on the RPMC release, did not respond to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...