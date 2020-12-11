Marathon City Marathon hammers Rib Lake into submission 63-38

Marathon City Marathon didn’t tinker around with Rib Lake. A 63-38 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 10.

The Red Raiders’ shooting pulled ahead to a 63-38 lead over the Redmen at the half.

The first half gave the Red Raiders a 20-14 lead over the Redmen.

Flexing muscle: Manawa rolls over Tigerton 59-18

Manawa turned coroner and pulled the sheet over Tigerton 59-18 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 10.

Manawa’s shooting thundered to a 59-18 lead over Tigerton at the intermission.

Manawa thundered in front of Tigerton 39-9 to begin the second half.

Marshfield Columbus Catholic shuffles past Stevens Point Pacelli 79-64

Marshfield Columbus Catholic handed Stevens Point Pacelli a tough 79-64 loss on December 10 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Scores from around the state:

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bowler 76, Gillett 51

Brodhead 74, Albany 30

Clear Lake 42, Turtle Lake 41

Clintonville 53, Fox Valley Lutheran 46

Colfax 61, Glenwood City 52

Columbus Catholic 79, Pacelli 64

Cornell 54, Birchwood 52

East Troy 89, Lake Mills 67

Eau Claire North 63, Eau Claire Memorial 53

Edgerton 79, Jefferson 35

Fall Creek 70, Regis 62

Frederic 62, Winter 43

Freedom 58, Waupaca 44

Goodman/Pembine 69, Florence 42

Greenwood 36, Loyal 30

Hayward 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Hilbert 31, Reedsville 0

Janesville Parker 72, Turner 46

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Waupun 67

Lancaster 50, Belleville 48

Little Chute 41, Denmark 37

Luxemburg-Casco 89, Marinette 70

Marathon 63, Rib Lake 38

Mauston 69, Hillsboro 65

Menomonie 53, Hudson 49

North Crawford 64, La Farge 42

Oostburg 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 46

Owen-Withee 69, Spencer 46

Racine Lutheran 70, Shoreland Lutheran 54

Random Lake 58, Howards Grove 50

Ripon 67, Campbellsport 53

Sauk Prairie 37, Edgewood 36

Seneca 42, Kickapoo 26

Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Ozaukee 35

St. Mary Catholic 75, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64

St. Marys Springs 82, Mayville 72

Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34

Valley Christian 74, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Wautoma 73, Lomira 71

Wauzeka-Steuben 71, Ithaca 51

West Bend East 91, Homestead 63

Winneconne 65, Kewaskum 28

Wisconsin Dells 58, Columbus 53

Wrightstown 67, Oconto Falls 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crandon vs. Phelps, ccd.

Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Mishicot, ppd.

Mondovi vs. Boyceville, ccd.

Spring Valley vs. Durand, ppd.

Washburn vs. Hurley, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 59, Portage 28

Albany 54, Argyle 39

Beaver Dam 89, Xavier 31

Big Foot 46, Williams Bay 35

Brillion 58, Valders 38

Cashton 65, Wonewoc-Center 42

Catholic Memorial 71, Martin Luther 59

Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 18

Crandon 65, Elcho 21

Crivitz 43, Wausaukee 35

Cuba City 45, Darlington 35

Cumberland 68, Spooner 49

Dominican 63, The Prairie School 35

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61, Gilmanton 31

Gibraltar 46, Sturgeon Bay 42

Gillett 45, Suring 37

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Wild Rose 61

Janesville Craig 70, Evansville 54

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Shoreland Lutheran 46

Kettle Moraine 76, Brookfield East 48

Kiel 51, Chilton 14

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 27

Lancaster 61, Belleville 43

Lourdes Academy 65, Heritage Christian 32

Manawa 59, Tigerton 18

Markesan 64, Horicon 13

Marshall 62, Randolph 42

Menomonie 55, Rice Lake 47

Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 26

Monticello 59, Johnson Creek 43

Neenah 70, Oshkosh West 46

Northland Lutheran 34, Columbus Catholic 23

Notre Dame 74, West De Pere 43

Oak Creek 64, Oconomowoc 43

Pacelli 54, Tri-County 17

Peshtigo 0, Southern Door 0

Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 40

Plymouth 39, Berlin 31

Prentice 45, Northland Pines 39

Pulaski 36, Ashwaubenon 24

Richland Center 60, Highland 50

Rosholt 49, Almond-Bancroft 25

Shullsburg 51, Belmont 39

Southwestern 65, Iowa-Grant 37

Tomah 52, Luther 46

Two Rivers 47, New Holstein 25

Union Grove 79, Burlington 22

Unity 49, Altoona 46

Waterloo 62, Dodgeland 46

Watertown Luther Prep 66, Mayville 27

Whitehall 57, Augusta 48

Winter 49, Frederic 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bangor vs. Necedah, ppd.

Black River Falls vs. Tomah, ppd.

Cornell vs. Birchwood, ppd.

Janesville Parker vs. Baraboo, ccd.

Kewaunee vs. Gibraltar, ppd.

Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee Vincent, ccd.

Milwaukee Golda Meir vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ccd.

River Valley vs. Platteville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Like this: Like Loading...