WAUSAU – Ray Bradbury once said, “In science fiction, we dream.” At 10 a.m. today, Dec. 11, Rick Reyer welcomes Iola science fiction writer John Jackson Miller to “Route 51” to discuss his work in the Star Trek and Star Wars universes, as well as the state of comics and fandom in the time of COVID-19.

John Jackson Miller

A New York Times bestselling author, Miller’s latest releases include “Star Trek Discovery: Die Standing” and a short story in “The Empire Strikes Back – From A Certain Point Of View,” an anthology celebrating 40 years since the film’s release. Miller is also the founder of Comichron, a resource for comics research, and works on graphic novels for Marvel, Dynamite and Dark Horse Comics.

“Route 51” is heard Thursdays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

