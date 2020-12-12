By Shereen Siewert

As Christmas edges closer, we are reminding parents that Wausau Pilot & Review is welcoming area children to write letters to Santa through email or by postal mail now through Dec. 20.

The newspaper will then send them to Santa before publishing on a special page at Christmastime. Letters will be published on Dec. 23.

Letters have begun trickling in, and I have to say one thing. In this year of uncertainty and turmoil, those letters have been a bright spot, reminding me just how magical a time of year this can be.

Letters may be emailed to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mailed to Santa in care of Wausau Pilot & Review, 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, WI 54403. Please include the age and first name of the child writing the letter.

Teachers and schools are encouraged to send letters from students as well. For example, elementary schools throughout the country have taken the opportunity to teach students about letter-writing and then send each class’s letters for publication in local newspapers.

Email is strongly encouraged, but if letters are handwritten, please be sure the writing is legible so they can be transcribed correctly.

As I wrote in our first call for letters: In these turbulent times, we could all use a little faith and harmony. Perhaps the best way to spread joy during the Christmas season is by finding nuggets of cheer and hope.

