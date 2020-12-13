Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the federal government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Volunteer to be a Support Line Advocate. The Women’s Community engages volunteers to provide information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources and services. Answer the support line, assist and provide support to staff. Training required. Between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; flexible. Previous experience is not required; training will be provided. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org

Salvation Army Bell Ringing. Spread cheer and help raise funds that go right back into our community. Contact Colleen at 715-845-4272 or visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wausau/bell-ringing.

Community Blood Center: Merrill: Blood Drive Registration Help. Welcome and assist donors at blood drives throughout the county and at our donor center in Merrill. Volunteer orientation and training are provided. Opportunities are available on a variety of days, times and locations. Located inside Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center. Contact 800-280-4102.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Faith in Action: Homemade Birthday Cards. For many seniors this may be the only birthday card they receive. Faith in Action also would like to mail birthday cards to volunteers. Please include envelopes. No oversize, irregular shaped or extra bulky cards please. Cards can be dropped off at 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Give an Alternative Gift. Give family and friends a gift by donating money or supplies to a local nonprofit in their honor. Or ask family and friends to donate to a local organization as their gift to you!

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

