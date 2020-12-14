Theft, a scam and a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s wrap-up log on Dec. 14.

On Monday at about 7:45 a.m., one person was injured following a single-vehicle crash on Highway C west of Highway X in the town of Schley.

A 19-year-old Merrill man was arrested for misdemeanor theft of a wooden bear statue and a cigarette receptacle from the formally known as Rutt ‘N Rod Outfitters building on Wednesday.

A 61-year-old Weston, Wisconsin, man was cited for travelling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 17 near Prairie Drive in the town of Schley on Wednesday afternoon.

A 46-year-old Merrill man was the victim of a scam on Wednesday. The victim advised he received a call from his credit card company claiming to be Capitol One stating they could lower his interest rate. The victim provided his personal information and the scammer attempted to steal money from the victims account, however, the transactions were stopped before money was lost. After being issued a new card, the scammer used the victim’s personal information once again and was able to access his accounts stealing nearly $8,000 from the victim.

A 24-year-old Merrill man was stopped and cited for speeding on Highway K near Highway C after he was observed travelling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone.

A 35-year-old Merrill man was stopped and cited for speeding on Highway 51 near Highway K after he was observed travelling 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Eight people reported striking deer last week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

