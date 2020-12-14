By Shereen Siewert

Police checking the welfare of a man sleeping in a vehicle discovered two pounds of methamphetamine and about $7,000 in cash, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department.

The discovery was made Sunday morning outside a home on Hwy. 45 in Tigerton when officers were trying to locate a 36-year-old woman with felony warrants. While at the scene, deputies found the 35-year-old Mosinee man asleep in a vehicle on the property.

The man, whose name has not been released, was on probation for prior meth trafficking charges, police said.

Police then searched the home and property and found a variety of drug and drug-related items, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The woman, who is from Tigerton, was taken into custody on the warrant. Her name was not released.

Sheriff’s officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact dispatch at 715-526-7905 or scdispatch@co.shawano.wi.us.

Anonymous tips will be accepted.

