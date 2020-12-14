Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Caleb and Cassandra Zblewski announce the birth of their son Camden Caleb, born at 8:27 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020. Camden weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Robert and Amanda Casn announce the birth of their son Ricky James Taylor, born at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020. Ricky weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

Daniel and Ashley Froehlich announce the birth of their son Luke Jeffrey, born at 10:26 p.m. Dec. 9, 2020. Luke weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jesse Schmirler and Alyson Ostrowski announce the birth of their daughter Savanna Dorothy, born at 6:48 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020. Savanna weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

Like this: Like Loading...