Rosalie M. Schultz (Miss Rosie), 81, of Wausau passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from a strong battle with COVID-19 and cancer.

Rosalie was born in Birnamwood on March 21, 1939, to Leo and Anastasia (Sherfinski) Delikowski. She graduated from East High School in 1957 and received an associate degree in early child care from Northcentral Technical College.

Rosalie worked at Wausau Child Care for 41 years as a teacher and later on head teacher for the infant group. She loved and cared for each and every child like they were her own.

Rosalie married James P. Schultz on July 5, 1958.

Rosalie is survived by her husband Jim of 62 years, her children, Tamera (Dennis) Hummer, Wausau, Lonnie (Jill) Schultz, Deforest, Renee (Daniel) Schmelzer, Stanley, Jeffrey (Maren) Schultz of Blaine, Minnesota, and Amy (Aaron) Moss, Wausau.

Rosalie is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Gerritt Hummer, Hamburg, Kelsey (Christian) Borman, Columbus, Hannah Schultz (Brock Hertrampf), Deforest, Carter Schultz, Deforest, Lucas and Nicholas Schmelzer both of Stanley, Tyler, Connor and Brenna Schultz, Blaine, Minnesota, Magdeline “Maggie” Mishall, Wausau, Justin, Jacob and Mitchell Moss all of Wausau.

She is also survived by four great-grand fur babies, Jovan of Columbus, Wisconsin, Sparrow of Deforest, Wisconsin, Millie of Hamburg, Wisconsin, Remington of Wausau, Wisconsin.

Her daughter Brenda Kay Schultz, her parents Leo and Anastasia Delikowski, and infant sister Marcyanna Delikowski, preceded Rosalie in death.

Rosalie loved family time, teaching, traveling, trips to the casino, polka music/dances, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and taking many family pictures.

Rosalie will be dearly missed. She was a fantastic example of how to have faith, strength and courage, show forgiveness, work hard and be kind to and love everyone.

The Schultz Family would like to thank North Central Health Care Center, Wausau, Wisconsin, for their outstanding care and her doctors, Dr. Adedayo Onitilo and Dr. Bart Isaacson, for their excellent care and knowledge.

“Kind words are like honey-sweet to the soul and healthy for the body” – Proverbs 16:24-

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Joseph Richards will preside. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, as well as face masks required by everyone who attends. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Lois A. Zeidler, 74, Weston, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at North Central Health Care Facility, Wausau.

She was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Wausau, daughter of the late Jon and Florence (Richart) Bumann. On June 22, 1968, she married Theodore “Ted” Zeidler in Marathon. He survives.

Lois had been employed at Marathon Electric and after raising her family worked at Home Supply Coop for 25 years and retired from the Dollar Tree. In her spare time Lois enjoyed flower gardening, knitting and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Ted, her children, Theresa (Alan) Zieglmeier, Rothschild, Ted (Susie) Zeidler, Suamico, Chris Zeidler, Weston, Mike (Jenna) Zeidler, Champaign, Illinois; grandchildren, Sara Zieglmeier (Matt Hall), Mark Zieglmeier (Ashley Fritsche), Anne (Aaron) Gurholt, Abbie Zeidler, Theo Zeidler; brother, Jon (Marilyn) Bumann, San Angelo, Texas.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Current social distancing practices will be observed, and masks are required for those in attendance. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Therese Parish Facebook page and available to view later on the Peterson/Kraemer website. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lois’ family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care she received from the staff at Atrium and Southern Reflections at Mount View.

Jeffery Allen Meyer, 65, of Wausau passed away at home on Dec. 13, 2020.

No services will be held at this time.

Michael Allyn Kohorn, 54, of Wausau died on Dec. 11, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, ending 30 plus years of living with the effects of a progressive neurological disease process. He was called a “valiant warrior” for his persistence in hanging onto life with a “Michael laugh” to recognize something good and just and loving. In his booklet, he had said “God is good. God is good, good, good.” Michael let the light of good through him being who he was…and is.

Michael was born on Jan. 31, 1966, to James Kohorn and Nancy Wohld Kohorn Henricks. Watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, and adding to the Green Bay Packers wall of fame in his apartment were just a few of the things he enjoyed doing. He was a rock music fan who later became inspired by the singing of Celine Dione. He appreciated each of his dedicated caregivers who brought their unique gifts into his living day to day: Kinleiner Loretta Ulmschneider; Pat Thompson; Sharon Jacobson; Lori Mirek; Sherry Salyers; Laura Anderson; and Annette Lauby. Many of these special people were with him for 20 years or more. His mother, a kinleiner, was blessed to be a part of this caring team.

He is survived by his mom and stepdad, Nancy (Allen) Wohld Kohorn Henricks, his father and stepmom, James (Carol) Kohorn, brother Mark (Wendy) Kohorn, aunts, Sue Ogden and Karen Paver, several cousins as well as niece and nephew, Kailee and Nicholas Kohorn.

Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Kohorn, his brother, Marvin Kohorn as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. The Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences. Memorials may be sent to First English Lutheran Church.

Randolph Campbell

Randolph S. Campbell, 69, of Rothschild passed away unexpectedly at his home due to a heart condition on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

He was born in Merrill, Wisconsin, on July 26, 1951, to the late Dale and Marjorie (Rockefeller) Campbell.

Randolph joined the United States Army and served his country honorably. Fishing, going for his daily drive, and catching up with friends and family on the internet were all things Randolph enjoyed doing. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his children, Amy, Barb, April, Joe and Jeff; grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren.

Per Randolph’s wishes, no services will be held. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Stevan Narancich, 74, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, after a long illness and is at rest. Loving father of Melissa and Nicholas; dearest brother to Milo (Delores); dearest uncle to Mark and Jacob; ex-husband to Susanne (Zimmer) Narancich.

Stevan was a folklore kolo dance teacher to many groups within the Serbian Orthodox Community and played an active role within the church. Stevan was preceded in death by his parents Nikola and Marica.

A resting service will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral home, 631 E. Grand Ave. Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Christopher from ROCOR, Saint John the Wonderworker mission will be officiating service at 11 a.m. Interment with family at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N2665 County Rd QQ, King, Wisconsin.

David “Dave” Peterson

David “Dave” L. Peterson, 63, formally of Weston passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.

David was born on Nov. 1, 1957, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Garnett and Corrine (Frank) Peterson. He was a graduate of Chilton High School, class of 1976. David was an avid deer hunter and his favorite hobby was cruising the back roads seeking the “Biggest buck I have ever seen.” Throughout his life, David worked in the sales and sales management field at various places until his retirement in 2019 due to ill health.

David is survived by his children, Josh, Ryan and Jennalee. He is further survived by his immediate family, brothers, Mark (Debbie), Rothschild; Tom (Sarah); Terry (Tina),Wausau; Tim, (Sandy), Mosinee; Joe (Kelly), Wausau and his sisters, Mary, Wausau and Marcia, Kronenwetter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett and Corrine Peterson and his brother, Nicholas Peterson.

At David’s request, no services will be held. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home of Schofield is assisting the family.

A special thank you to the staff at Wausau Aspirus Hospital, Wausau Manor and Aspirus Kidney Center for the wonderful care he received over the last several months of his life.

Florence Davidowski, a resident of Wausau, died peacefully at Friendly Village Home in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She was 93 years old, born on July 28, 1927, to John and Sophie (Guzik) Pastuska.

She married Gilbert Davidowski on May 22, 1948, in Rockford, Illinois. They were married for 43 years. Florence was employed for many years at Marathon Electric. Florence and Gilbert enjoyed many years before and after retirement at Rolling Stone lake. She truly enjoyed fishing and camping. Florence also enjoyed bus tours, weekly casino trips, and playing cards with family and friends at Hamilton Villa apartments in Wausau. She is a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ringle and also a member of the WWER club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gilbert in 1992, three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by nine Godchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place at St Agnes Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 18, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. All COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Her family would like to thank Aspirus Hospital of Wausau, Rennes Rehab in Weston and Friendly Village of Rhinelander for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice or the Hope Ministry at St Agnes Parish.

Richard Alan Kayhart passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 5, 2020, under the care of his loving family and Hope Hospice. Richard was born on Jan. 10, 1947, to Albert and Ethel (Zastrow) Kayhart.

Richard lived in the Colby, Owen, and Loyal areas throughout his life. Richard spent his life serving in the U.S. Marines and farming. Richard married Diane Recore and they had two children, Shannon and Robert. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, spending time outside in the summer, and sweets … all kinds of sweets. He was always known to have some type of sweet treat and a Mountain Dew to wash it down closeby.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Shannon (Jessica) Kayhart and Robert (Jackie Kenkel) Kayhart. Grandchildren Dustin (Alexus), Zachary (Sydney), Jordan (Ali), Brent, Courtney, and Gavin Kayhart. Step grandchildren Samantha (Cooper) Brodt and Arianna MacMaster. Great grandchildren Bently and Brenton Kayhart, Jayden, Ellianna, Emerlee, and step great grandson George. Richard is also survived by five siblings. Three brothers – Terry, Wayne, and Dennis and two Sisters- Carol and Bonnie.

In honor of Richard a celebration of life will be held on Dec. 19, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Colby Lions building in Colby, Wisconsin.

Diane V. Foth, 75, of Wittenberg died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Cloverleaf Terrace, Birnamwood.

Diane was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in Elderon, the daughter of Ernest and Kathryn (Plaski) Kluck.

On Sept. 4, 1965, Diane was united in marriage to Wesley Foth in Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 1999.

Diane was employed at the former Wittenberg Locker Plant and Bahr’s Ben Franklin and was most recently employed at Gwidt Pharmacy in Wittenberg.

Diane enjoyed playing cards and played in local card clubs through the years. She enjoyed her dogs, but especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Scott (Tina) Foth of Wittenberg; grandsons, Collin (Amanda Schultz) Foth and Cody Foth, both of Wittenberg; sister, Donna Owen of Wittenberg; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Doris) Foth of Wittenberg, nieces, Dawn (Vernon Jr.) Krolow of Wittenberg, Denise Owen Wheelock of Wausau and Betty (Chuck) Reinke; nephews, Dan (Kim Felch) Owen Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids and Michael (Amy) Foth of Clintonville and great-nieces and nephews, Nicholas and Hannah Wheelock, Kraig Austin, Annabelle and Haven Owen.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a niece Debra Owen; brother-in-law, Dan Owen Sr. and parents-in-law, Erdmund and Sarah Foth.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Linda ‘Lynn’ Parmenter, 73, formerly of Tigerton, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kewaunee Health Services.

Linda was born on April 27, 1947, in Waukesha. The daughter of Glenn and Margaret Jorgenson.

On April 24, 1976, Linda was united in marriage to Ralph Parmenter in Delafield. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2005.

Linda worked as a telephone operator in Milwaukee, North Star Casino in Bowler, and was a homemaker. After retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling. Linda enjoyed coin collecting and genealogy.

Linda is survived by her children, Bill (Karla) Parmenter of Tigerton, Glenn (Margie) Parmenter of Kewaunee and Jeff Parmenter of Tigerton; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one sister, Lori (Jerry) Hurley of Waukesha.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec, 19, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Robert W. Kolpack, 93, of Bowler died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

Robert was born on May 23, 1927, in Tigerton, the son of Otto and Louise (Fuhrman) Kolpack Sr.

Robert farmed for many years, a job he truly loved. He received a 30-year award from the Morning Glory Dairy Association. He also drove school bus for the Bowler School District for many years. Robert was active in the surrounding community and was a volunteer firefighter for the Bowler Fire Department for 50 years, and enjoyed bowling at Chet & Emil’s. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in the woods, logging and making maple syrup. Robert was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler and Peace Lutheran Church, Tilleda. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed listening to polka music, deer hunting and playing cards, especially Sheepshead. He also enjoyed traveling and cherished his trips to Disney World and Hawaii. Robert was known as the Gentle Green Giant and will be deeply missed.

Robert is survived by nieces, Jane (Jon) Brainard, Janet (Richard) Skoda and Linda (Gregory) Small and nephew, David (Debi) Striker; great-nieces and nephews, Meghan, Laura, Susan, Aimee, Mason, Luke, James, Ethan and Julian.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Otto (Sally) Kolpack and a sister, Mary Jane (Edward) Striker.

A private family burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Tigerton.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

