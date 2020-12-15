By Shereen Siewert

A 10-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found.

Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say Jocelyn Van Duyn, missing since Saturday in the village of Walworth, is safe. Police have not said whether she was with her biological father, Jonathan Van Duyn, who was actively being sought in connection with the girl’s disappearance.

DOJ officials say additional information will be forthcoming in a news release.

This story will be updated as additional information is received.

