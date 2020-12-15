Every week now through Dec. 31, parents can stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Attention all Pokémon fans! Stop by the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, from Dec. 21-31 and pick up a Pokémon-related craft kit! Each kit will contain supplies and instructions for creating a decorative box in which to store your Pokémon playing cards. Free, while supplies last. Please limit one kit per child. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library and Colossal Fossils will offer their final free, fun and educational virtual class on Dec. 22 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. The class will focus on the basics of rope-making (also known as cordage.) Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

