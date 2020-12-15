By Shereen Siewert

Police in the Wausau metro area are searching for a 24-year-old man they say is possibly connected with an altercation and apparent abduction last week in Weston.

He’s described as 5’7?, 152 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Xiong could be driving a silver Volkswagon Jetta with Wisconsin plates AKM 4866.

Officers responded at about 2:41 p.m. Thursday to the Stillwater Landing trailer park, at 4311 Schofield Ave., after a report of a female who ran from a silver four-door sedan. Police say the female was followed from the vehicle by a male who assaulted her and possibly forced her back into his vehicle against her will.

Lao Xiong is wanted on charges connected to the incident and has an outstanding probation warrant.

Anyone with information should call either the Everest Metro Police Department at 715-349-4202 or Marathon County dispatch at 715-261-1200 after business hours.

Police say they do not believe Xiong is a danger to the public.

