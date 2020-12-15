By Shereen Siewert

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued an AMBER Alert late Monday as police continue to search for a missing 10-year-old Walworth girl.

DOJ offiials say Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen at about 8 p.m. Saturday at her home on Fox Lane, near North Main Street in the village of Walworth. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white shirt with an Eiffel Tower image on the front, black pants and dark-colored sneakers. She did not pack a bag or take a jacket, police said.

Jocelyn Van Duyn

The missing girl, whose image is above, is about 5’3″ and weighs around 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair worn shoulder length.

Police say Jocelyn could be traveling with 33-year-old Jonathan Van Duyn, who is the girl’s biological father. He is known to use the nicknames “Kyle” and “Wolfy.” Jonathan Van Duyn is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with very short hair and blue eyes.

Jonathan Van Duyn

The two could be traveling in a white 2014 four-door Dodge Ram truck without a topper that is possibly pulling a white 1993 Damon Corp. fifth wheel trailer. Though police say the trailer’s stickers may have recently been removed, each side of the trailer could bear stickers that say “beware the bald guy,” according to the DOJ. The trailer door had a sticker of a table saw. The trailer’s Wisconsin license plate is 26902RV and the pickup has an Illinois license plate of 167007F.

See photos of the trailer and pickup below.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, and the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office have all joined in the search.

Anyone with information should call the Walworth Police Dept. at 262-275-6585.







Like this: Like Loading...