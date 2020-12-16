The Wausau American Legion Post 10 recently provided signs to be used during veteran funerals at local funeral homes. The signs can display the veterans name, branch of service, rank and dates of their military life.

The Post 10 Honor Guard performs funeral honors and other community functions to honor local members of the military. If you would like to request the Honor Guard for military honors at a veteran’s graveside service, contact your funeral home. The funeral home will coordinate the details with the Post 10 Honor Guard.

For more information and or to join the Wausau American Legion, visit WausauPost10.com or call 715-581-5210.

