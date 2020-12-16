SCHOFIELD – The Greenheck Group announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Metal Industries, a leading manufacturer of grilles, registers, diffusers and air terminal products used in commercial and institutional buildings. The addition of these products will complement and further expand the Greenheck brand’s comprehensive product offering of air movement, control and conditioning equipment.

“As indoor air quality continues to increase in importance to customers, this acquisition will enable Greenheck to provide a full package of energy efficient HVAC products from rooftop heating and cooling equipment to individual area grilles and diffusers,” said Tim Kilgore, Greenheck president of sales and marketing, in a news release. “Greenheck strives to be the easiest company to do business with, and we will now be in an even better position to provide engineers and contractors the ability to select all of the products to meet their needs from a trusted, single-source supplier.”

“Greenheck is exactly the type of partner we sought to align with and grow our business,” said Grant Tyson, Metal Industries president, in the release. “We are excited to become part of the Greenheck team. Our strong cultural alignment and the complementary product offering will allow us to thrive as we move into this new relationship.”

Founded in 1947, Metal Industries is based in Clearwater, Florida, and has manufacturing operations in Bushnell, Florida; Marion, North Carolina, and Reynosa, Mexico.

