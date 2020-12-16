

Perry Lodholz

Perry E. Lodholz, 63, Weston, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from complications with COVID-19, with his wife by his side holding his hand.

He was born July 16, 1957, in Wausau, son of the late Earl and Jean (Porath) Lodholz. Perry was a graduate of D.C. Everest High School. On July 22, 1989, he married Kristine “Kris” Keck in Tomahawk. She survives.

For 36 years, Perry worked for Wausau Paper and was currently employed at Greenheck Corp.

Perry enjoyed having his loving wife at his side doing the things he enjoyed doing. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed drinking a cold Coors Light beer, cutting the grass, hanging out in the garage, spending time at the hunting shack, riding his ATVs and UTVs and especially driving the convertible with Kris next to him. He also loved polka music and was known as “Polka Perry.”

Survivors include, his loving wife of 31 years, Kris; three children, Tania (Tom) Hargraves, Rothschild, Shannon (Alissa) Lodholz, Weston and Jessica (Dan) Goralski, Rothschild; seven grandchildren, Austin and Cailin Hargraves, Brayton and Cameron Lodholz, Samantha Dulak and Jacob and Dayton Goralski; three sisters, Paulette (Tom) McNamara, Alabama, Pam Kohnhorst, Wausau and Peggy (Ben) Roble, Weston; one brother-in-law, Jack (Eve) Keck, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Mary Kargol, Milwaukee and Lisa (Russ) LeDuc, Weston; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Kohnhorst.

Public visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. A private funeral service will be at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks will be required to attend.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for all their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Adele Blair

Adele Blair, 87, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Ledgewood, New Jersey, daughter of the late Arthur and Wilhelmina (Worth) Steeber. On Aug. 21, 1954, she married Harry Blair in New Jersey.

Adele worked as a secretary for Sunnyvale Manor and the County Social Services Office. She had a servants heart and loved taking care of her family and friends. She was active at Zion Lutheran Church as part of the Women of Zion, Altar Guild, making quilts, cookie baking, delivering gifts to shut-ins, and helping for the Abendessen Dinners and Strassenfest. Adele was also a member of the Metro Club, Marathon County Historical Society, Friends of the Library, Antique Study Club, State Women’s Club and a Mah Jongg Group.

Survivors include her husband, Harry; children, Audrey (Jeff) Sniegowski and Howard Blair; grandchildren, Tyler, Alexandra (David), Colton (Quinntita), Leah (Zach), Tessa (Tyler), Gabriella and Ariana; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Laura (John) Urbanowicz and Jeanne Steeber.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred McLeod and a brother, John Steeber.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Steven Gjerde will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at Zion Lutheran Church. Current social distancing practices will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church Altar Guild or The Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Leon Zastrow

Leon August Zastrow, 90, town of Wausau, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Leon was born Oct. 23, 1930, in Wausau to the late Theodore and Elizabeth (Dezur) Zastrow. He grew up on the farm that has been in his family since 1881 and would be the only home that he ever lived in. Following his graduation from Wausau High School in 1949, he honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout his life, Leon worked on the family dairy farm and for a short time had an egg route. Leon married Ruth Zahrt on June 19, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, town of Easton. The couple was blessed with four children: Jerelyn, Dawn, Mark and Carla. Leon sadly said goodbye to Ruth after 62 years together on Feb. 7, 2017.

Leon’s very strong work ethic and excellent memory served him well throughout his life. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed reminiscing with them about farm life. Leon was a founding member of the Easton Hewitt Wausau Lions Club, a life long member of St Stephen church where he served as usher, on the property committee and council. Also served as a supervisor for the town of Wausau. In his free time, he enjoyed polka dancing and playing sheepshead.

Leon is survived by his children, Jerelyn (Bruce) Weinke, Dawn (Ronnie) Felch, Mark (Leah) Zastrow and Carla Eberhardy; grandchildren, Noah Weinke, Mandy (fiancé, Jake Marcell) Felch, Missy (Mike) Behnke, Matthew Zastrow, Luke Zastrow and Raeanne Kruncos; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and DuWayne Marquardt and Beverly Zahrt and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Eberhardy; and siblings, Florence (Leonard) Marquardt, LeRoy (Mae) Zastrow, Hazel (Arnold) Krueger and Harold (Bette) Zastrow.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Facemasks and social distancing are requested by all those attending. There will be a private family funeral service for Leon; you may watch a livestream of the service beginning at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at helke.com. Leon will be laid to rest beside his wife, Ruth, at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Leon’s memory. (512 McClellan St., Wausau, WI 54403)

Leon’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of the health care workers who have cared for Leon over the past year.

Diane Thomas

Diane M. Thomas, 61, of Ironwood, Michigan, formerly of Staples, Minnesota, and Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Feb. 1, 1959, in Boulder, Colorado, to the late James and Doris (Hutchins) Quinlan.

Survivors include son Danny (Christine) Smith, grandson Austin Smith, and great granddaughter Sophia Heart, all of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.; son Jeffrey Michael Emery of Ironwood, Michigan, and Salt Lake City, Utah, and grandchildren Kira, Madison, and Devan; brothers Michael Quinlan of Boise, Idaho, and Gary Quinlan of Staples, Minnesota, and her dog, her constant companion Oliver, whom she rescued from an animal shelter. Diane was especially fond of rescue animals and has had several over the years along with volunteering at various animal shelters.

Preceding Diane in death were her parents along with her first rescue cat, Ragan.

Diane will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

No funeral service will be held at this time, however, a celebration of life service will be held in the near future.

Pamela Luebbe

Pamela J. Luebbe, 64, of Antigo died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.

Pamela was born on Aug. 16, 1956, in Wausau. The daughter of Lawrence and Shirley Jeanne (Mortenson) Verpoorten.

Pamela graduated from Antigo High School in 1974. In 1980, Pamela married Jay Luebbe. The couple later divorced. Pamela worked as an executive assistant at Farmers Insurance and GTE in Wausau for many years. She recently moved back to Antigo to be closer to her family, after living in Texas for 18 years. She enjoyed reading, going to antique stores and attending Toastmaster Classes, she was an excellent speaker. She loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her trips to Vegas. Family was most important to Pamela and adored her granddaughter. She cherished family get-togethers and always looked forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Pamela is survived by her children, Stacy Luebbe of Antigo and Jason (Yvette) Luebbe of Austin, Texas; one granddaughter, Manuela; two sisters, Vicki Rasmussen and Amy Schmidt, both of Antigo, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one brother, Timothy Verpoorten and one sister, Lori Spinn.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Due to a family members with high allergy to flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Pamela’s name.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

