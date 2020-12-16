By Shereen Siewert

Village officials in Weston are moving forward with a plan to reconstruct the municipal center building, after a recommendation this month by a building committee.

The existing municipal center, 5500 Schofield Ave., was constructed in 1956 and village officials say the building has outlived its useful life. In 2019, preliminary designs led to the purchase of a new site at the northeast corner of Camp Phillips Road and Ross Ave. in Weston. That site formerly housed G&B Produce.

On Dec. 9, the building committee recommended that the village board move forward with bidding the project in early 2021, a recommendation that will come before the board on Dec. 21.

Weston is developing a website at https://westonwi.gov/bts where information can be found about the project beginning Thursday with additional information posted to social media.

A media briefing on the project is slated for Thursday morning.

