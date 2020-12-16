WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County, Women United, recently gifted 30 holiday bags filled with goodies for their annual Christmas for Mommies.

While this event typically takes place in person with 30 moms, children of the participants and a couple dozen volunteers, this year looked different. Bags were given to Catholic Charities for Project Step Up and The Women’s Community to distribute.

For more information on Women United, contact Sarah Laes, director of affinity groups at slaes@unitedwaymc.org.

