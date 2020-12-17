By The Associated Press

CAROLINA (4-9) at GREEN BAY (10-3)

Saturday, 7:15 p.m. CDT, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Packers by 9 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 7-6, Packers 8-5

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 10-6

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Panthers 24-16 in Green Bay on Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Denver, 33-27; Packers beat Detroit, 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 25, Packers No. 2

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (20), PASS (15).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (13T), PASS (23).

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (10), PASS (4).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (11), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Panthers have lost seven of their last eight games. … Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, coach Matt Rhule says he will continue to play all healthy starters because he doesn’t think having a “tryout” during the season sends the right message to his players. … Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has lost seven games this season when he’s had the ball in his hands with a chance to win or tie in the final four minutes. Bridgewater is 3-9 as the team’s starting QB. … RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss his 11th game this season with a thigh injury, Rhule said. … RB Mike Davis rushed for two touchdowns last week against Denver. … WR Robby Anderson needs 4 yards receiving to reach 1,000 on the season. … Carolina’s defense allowed Denver’s Drew Lock to throw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 32-27 loss to the Broncos last week. … Panthers S Jeremy Chinn leads all rookies with 91 tackles and has two fumble returns for touchdowns, a sack and forced fumble in the last two games. … Carolina has been penalized 84 times, tied for sixth in the league. … Green Bay has won three straight games. … Green Bay WR Davante Adams has caught a touchdown pass in eight straight games, the third-longest such streak within a single season in the Super Bowl era. Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass in 12 straight games in 1987 and A.J. Green did it in nine straight games in 2012. … Adams missed two games with a hamstring injury this season, but he still has 14 touchdown catches to tie Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead. … The Packers have clinched the NFC North title and share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans. The Packers own a tiebreaker advantage over the Saints after winning 37-30 at New Orleans on Sept. 27. … Green Bay has scored an NFL-leading 31.5 points per game. … The Packers also lead the league in average time of possession (33:02). … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has an NFL-leading 39 touchdown passes this season. … Rodgers is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 39 touchdown passes and fewer than five interceptions in the first 13 games of a season. … Packers TE Robert Tonyan has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games to increase his season total to nine. … The Packers have committed only nine turnovers to match Tennessee for the lowest total of any NFL team. … They have 14 sacks over their last three games. … K Mason Crosby has made 17 straight field-goal attempts over the last two seasons. He’s 15 of 15 this season and made a 57-yarder against Detroit. He has missed three extra-point attempts. … Fantasy tip: Carolina allowed Lock and K.J. Hamler to connect on touchdown passes of 37 and 49 yards last week. The Panthers’ issues in the secondary could result in a big night for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose speed makes him a dangerous deep threat.

