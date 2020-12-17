WAUSAU – A true Wisconsin Christmas tradition, the John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza has long been the hottest ticket in town at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The pandemic canceled what would have been the ensemble’s 26th annual performance, but at 10 a.m. today, Dec. 18, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Altenburgh and fellow band member Mitch Viegut to share highlights from previous performances.

Along with sharing their favorite highlights over the past 25 years, these two musicians will talk about the history of the show, the bonds of friendship that keep them together, and how they work to keep the show fresh for audiences year after year.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

