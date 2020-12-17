By Shereen Siewert

A 46-year-old Schofield man who had two children in his vehicle in a 2019 crash in Weston was convicted this week of operating while intoxicated, but three associated firearms charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Shawn Hignite appeared Wednesday in Marathon County Court, where he pleaded no contest to charges of OWI causing injury to a passenger younger than 16. Circuit Judge Greg Strasser agreed to dismiss charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and operating a firearm while intoxicated, but read those charges into the record at sentencing.

The crash happened in July 2019 in the early morning hours at the intersection of Ross Avenue and Babl Lane. Police say Hignite drove his vehicle into a stop sign, power pole and concrete sign with two children, ages 13 and 15, in the vehicle.

Both children ran from the vehicle but were eventually located by police and were treated for their injuries, police said. Hignite was located next to his crashed pickup.

Police said they found a loaded 380 pistol tucked inside the center console of the pickup. Hignite was on probation stemming from a prior, unrelated conviction at the time of his arrest.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser sentenced Hignite to 60 days in jail, with 60 days credit for time served.

