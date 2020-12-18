MILWAUKEE – Ascension Wisconsin completed the first COVID-19 vaccinations of frontline caregivers on Dec. 16, Ascension announced this week.

Frontline caregivers in southeast Wisconsin were among the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a multi-phased program that will expand to other parts of the state as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses.

“We are confident our plan will effectively and safely contribute to the protection of the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Gregory Brusko,DO, chief clinical officer, Ascension Wisconsin, in a news release.

Ascension Wisconsin is following guidance issued by the CDC and recommendations of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

In accordance with these guidelines, among the first group eligible to receive the vaccines are frontline caregivers – particularly those serving in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units. For Ascension, this includes both associates and affiliated physicians and providers.

“As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing masks, watching distance from others and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us,” said Robyn Schertz, MD, vice president of medical affairs, Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital, Stevens Point.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have demonstrated safety and effectiveness, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use and is expected to do the same for Moderna’s in the coming days.

“It’s vitally important that people continue to access the healthcare they need, for both emergencies and chronic conditions,” said Brusko. “By encouraging our caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, we are taking an additional step to assure those we serve that we are doing everything possible to keep our hospitals, clinics and other sites of care safe for them.”

Ascension hospitals and emergency rooms remain well prepared to safely care for people with symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, respiratory distress, emergent mental health concerns, or other serious illness or injury.

Many healthcare workers and first responders are receiving the earliest wave of available vaccines, as these professions are exposed to COVID-19 at higher rates. Residents of long-term care facilities and those with high-risk health conditions also are slated to receive vaccines early, per guidelines from the CDC.

When COVID-19 vaccines are available for consumers, Ascension Wisconsin sites of care will share information about the availability of the vaccines.

Additional information, including FAQs, about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at https://healthcare.ascension.org/covid-19/covid-vaccine.

