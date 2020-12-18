Marshfield Clinic Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week and has begun giving vaccinations to frontline health care workers.

Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield is an initial distribution site to serve northcentral Wisconsin in the state “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. As the hub, allocated vaccines will be sent in the coming days to other health care systems, public health departments and long-term care facilities based on confirmation from the state of Wisconsin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a historically challenging time for the communities we serve and for people all around the world,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO, in a news release. “While we know it will take time to distribute this vaccine across the country, having even a limited amount in hand creates an unmistakable feeling of hope that we could end this pandemic in the coming months. Our health system is proud to be an initial distribution hub of the vaccine for northcentral Wisconsin.”

The health system will not receive a large number of vaccines in its first shipment for disbursement to the hubs and for its own use, but additional vaccines will arrive in the following days and weeks.

In the meantime, the health system continues refining the plans and processes for distributing the vaccine and training nurses, nursing assistants, and other clinic technicians and support staff so they can safely administer the vaccine.

Marshfield Clinic Health System will provide additional information about vaccination distribution as soon it is able.

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html or https://marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update for more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccination.

