WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has begun a partnership with Purdue University Global, aka Purdue Global, that gives NTC graduates the opportunity to earn a four-year degree without leaving home, NTC announced this week.

Learners can earn a Bachelor of Science in professional studies degree 100 percent online, which will emphasize their associate degree earned at NTC.

“Purdue Global is delighted to partner with Northcentral to offer their graduates a time and money savings transfer program,” said Keith Smith, vice president and dean of health sciences at Purdue University Global, in a news release. “Northcentral grads may be able to transfer up to as much as 88 semester credits toward the Bachelor of Science in professional studies, potentially completing their program in under a year.”

To learn more about this partnership, visit www.ntc.edu/academics-training/transfer-guides/purdue-university-global/bs-professional-studies.

Like this: Like Loading...