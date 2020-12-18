Shine your light central Wisconsin.

A prayer vigil will be held at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Marshfield Medical Center Weston, formerly St. Clare’s, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 22 to share hope and show appreciation for local health care heroes and people who are seriously ill with COVID-19.

At Aspirus, participants should park in the west half of the Plaza Drive parking lot. At Marshfield Medical Center Weston, participants should park on Ministry Parkway.

Be sure to park every other parking space to maintain social distancing, stay in your vehicle and wear a face mask. Park facing the hospital with your lights on, emergency flashers on and tune your radio to 89Q.

At 7 p.m. local pastors will lead a group prayer on 89Q. That will be followed to two Christmas carols and a “honk for hope” for staff members and patients.

Additionally, several central Wisconsin churches are asking residents to fast and pray on Dec. 22, specifically for:

Romans 15:13 – Renewed hope, joy and peace for our health care workers.

James 5:14-16 – Healing for those ill with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses.

Isaiah 41:10 – Protection and renewed strength for first responders, teachers, leaders, local businesses and families who are grieving.

John 3:16-17 – Revival in our city.

An end to this pandemic.

