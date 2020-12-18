Dear editor,

Here in beer-loving Wisconsin, we’ve been told from the time we passed our driver’s exam that if we chose to get behind the wheel while under the influence and were involved in a fatal accident, we’d likely be charged with criminal behavior. Why? Because actions have consequences.

Last week our newly elected Rep. Tom Tiffany chose to sign the Amicus Brief in support of the bogus lawsuit brought by the Texas Attorney General to throw out the votes of four other states, Wisconsin included. Think about this for a minute. Tom Tiffany sought to overturn the votes of the very people who elected him, as well as those of every other Wisconsin voter. In doing so, he abdicated his responsibility to his constituents, violated his oath of office, and is guilty of seditious behavior pursuant to the 14th Amendment.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment reads: No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President or Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

“Stated simply, men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as Members of the Congress. These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 president election undoubtedly attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend.” – Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr.

One of our most cherished rights as citizens of the United States is our right to vote. Someone who seeks to deny us this right is guilty of seditious behavior. And, as we all should know by the time we’re old enough to vote, actions have consequences.

I have contacted the Speaker of the House and urged her to refuse to seat Mr. Tiffany as our representative on Jan. 3 and I urge all Wisconsinites to do likewise.

Kathleen V. Heller of Mosinee

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

