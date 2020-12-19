Gresham makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Tigerton 86-17
Gresham stormed to a first half lead and cruised to an 86-17 win over Tigerton on December 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.
The Wildcats' offense roared to an 86-17 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
The Wildcats struck in front of the Tigers 46-11 to begin the second half.
Razor thin: Auburndale earns tough victory over Edgar 64-60
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Auburndale didn’t mind, dispatching Edgar 64-60 in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 18.
Auburndale kept a 64-60 halftime margin at Edgar's expense.
Auburndale drew first blood by forging a 33-24 margin over Edgar after the first half.
Wausau West explodes on Stevens Point 83-63
Wausau West unleashed a hurricane force on Stevens Point during a convincing 83-63 blowout at Wausau West High on December 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.
The Warriors' offense thundered to a 57-40 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Wausau West opened with a 38-34 advantage over Stevens Point through the first half.
Marshfield Columbus Catholic paints near-perfect picture in win over Gilman 86-30
Marshfield Columbus Catholic fanned the flames while burning Gilman 86-30 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 18.
Greenwood gallops past Colby 70-53
No quarter was granted as Greenwood blunted Colby’s plans 70-53 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.
Stevens Point Pacelli mauls Pittsville in strong showing 79-35
Stevens Point Pacelli controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 79-35 victory over Pittsville in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.
Manawa mauls Bowler in strong showing 68-29
Manawa raced away to an easy win, leaving Bowler well behind in this 68-29 blowout in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 18.
The Wolves' offense stomped on to a 68-29 lead over the Panthers at the half.
The first half gave the Wolves a 33-14 lead over the Panthers.
Mosinee severs Eagle River Northland Pines’ hopes 69-51
Mosinee put together a victorious gameplan to stop Eagle River Northland Pines 69-51 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 18.
Mosinee's shooting pulled ahead to a 69-51 lead over Eagle River Northland Pines at halftime.
The Indians drew first blood by forging a 37-21 margin over the Eagles after the first half.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln blazes victory trail past Wausau East 69-43
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Wausau East 69-43 on December 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln's offense thundered to a 69-43 lead over Wausau East at halftime.
The first half gave the Red Raiders a 38-17 lead over the Lumberjacks.
Too close for comfort: Stratford edges Auburndale 39-32
Mighty close, mighty fine, Stratford wore a victory shine after clipping Auburndale 39-32 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 18.
Stratford's shooting jumped to a 39-32 lead over Auburndale at the half.
Stratford drew first blood by forging a 23-21 margin over Auburndale after the first half.
Scores from around the state:
