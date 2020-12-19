Gresham makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Tigerton 86-17

Gresham stormed to a first half lead and cruised to an 86-17 win over Tigerton on December 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

The Wildcats’ offense roared to an 86-17 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The Wildcats struck in front of the Tigers 46-11 to begin the second half.

Razor thin: Auburndale earns tough victory over Edgar 64-60

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Auburndale didn’t mind, dispatching Edgar 64-60 in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 18.

Auburndale kept a 64-60 halftime margin at Edgar’s expense.

Auburndale drew first blood by forging a 33-24 margin over Edgar after the first half.

Wausau West explodes on Stevens Point 83-63

Wausau West unleashed a hurricane force on Stevens Point during a convincing 83-63 blowout at Wausau West High on December 18 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

The Warriors’ offense thundered to a 57-40 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Wausau West opened with a 38-34 advantage over Stevens Point through the first half.

Marshfield Columbus Catholic paints near-perfect picture in win over Gilman 86-30

Marshfield Columbus Catholic fanned the flames while burning Gilman 86-30 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 18.

Greenwood gallops past Colby 70-53

No quarter was granted as Greenwood blunted Colby’s plans 70-53 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Stevens Point Pacelli mauls Pittsville in strong showing 79-35

Stevens Point Pacelli controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 79-35 victory over Pittsville in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Manawa mauls Bowler in strong showing 68-29

Manawa raced away to an easy win, leaving Bowler well behind in this 68-29 blowout in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 18.

The Wolves’ offense stomped on to a 68-29 lead over the Panthers at the half.

The first half gave the Wolves a 33-14 lead over the Panthers.

Mosinee severs Eagle River Northland Pines’ hopes 69-51

Mosinee put together a victorious gameplan to stop Eagle River Northland Pines 69-51 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 18.

Mosinee’s shooting pulled ahead to a 69-51 lead over Eagle River Northland Pines at halftime.

The Indians drew first blood by forging a 37-21 margin over the Eagles after the first half.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln blazes victory trail past Wausau East 69-43

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Wausau East 69-43 on December 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s offense thundered to a 69-43 lead over Wausau East at halftime.

The first half gave the Red Raiders a 38-17 lead over the Lumberjacks.

Too close for comfort: Stratford edges Auburndale 39-32

Mighty close, mighty fine, Stratford wore a victory shine after clipping Auburndale 39-32 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 18.

Stratford’s shooting jumped to a 39-32 lead over Auburndale at the half.

Stratford drew first blood by forging a 23-21 margin over Auburndale after the first half.

Scores from around the state:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 85, Tri-County 15

Altoona 78, Regis 57

Amherst 50, Nekoosa 46

Appleton East 58, Oshkosh West 53

Appleton North 74, Fond du Lac 71

Auburndale 64, Edgar 60

Barron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 58

Bay Port 74, Ashwaubenon 61

Beaver Dam 56, Edgewood 50

Brillion 55, Kewaunee 48

Brookfield Central 80, Marquette University 58

Burlington 83, Elkhorn Area 69

Cameron 82, Luck 63

Cashton 61, Blair-Taylor 57

Cedarburg 55, Germantown 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Princeton/Green Lake 44

Chippewa Falls 97, Rice Lake 69

Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27

Coleman 73, Shiocton 60

Columbus Catholic 86, Gilman 30

De Soto 63, La Farge 61

Denmark 86, Marinette 64

Eau Claire North 52, Menomonie 36

Edgerton 76, Big Foot 58

Elk Mound 59, Augusta 38

Ellsworth 59, Amery 30

Evansville 58, Brodhead 53

Fall Creek 89, Cadott 31

Fort Atkinson 60, Reedsburg Area 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Waupaca 28

Franklin 71, Oak Creek 70

Freedom 60, Little Chute 39

Greendale 63, Brown Deer 62

Greenfield 47, South Milwaukee 40

Greenwood 70, Colby 53

Gresham Community 86, Tigerton 17

Hamilton 74, Wauwatosa West 68

Hartford Union 59, Homestead 56

Hortonville 74, Appleton West 51

Hudson 60, Eau Claire Memorial 39

Hustisford 60, Rio 36

Janesville Parker 63, Milwaukee Lutheran 60

Jefferson 78, Clinton 52

Kewaskum 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46

Laconia 76, North Fond du Lac 62

Lake Mills 67, Lodi 62

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Watertown Luther Prep 48

Luxemburg-Casco 112, Oconto Falls 49

Manawa 68, Bowler 29

Marathon 46, Stratford 30

Mayville 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61

Medford Area 83, Rhinelander 47

Mosinee 69, Northland Pines 51

Mukwonago 58, Catholic Memorial 51

Neenah 62, Kimberly 56

Neillsville 63, Owen-Withee 49

New Glarus 71, Cambridge 40

Newman Catholic 74, Assumption 46

North Crawford 62, Kickapoo 54

Oconomowoc 61, Muskego 55

Oshkosh North 74, Kaukauna 73

Pacelli 79, Pittsville 35

Plymouth 59, Campbellsport 55

Prentice 59, Abbotsford 46

Prescott 55, Osceola 50

Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49

Racine St. Catherine’s 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 31

Ripon 57, Berlin 44

Riverdale 62, Wonewoc-Center 48

Saint Croix Central 102, New Richmond 58

Sauk Prairie 54, Watertown 44

Shell Lake 70, Frederic 57

Shoreland Lutheran 67, Catholic Central 49

Somerset 68, Baldwin-Woodville 52

South Shore 66, Butternut 28

Spooner 53, St. Croix Falls 48

St. John’s NW Military Academy 80, Kenosha Christian Life 28

Stanley-Boyd 48, McDonell Central 47

Three Lakes 84, White Lake 43

Waukesha West 79, Waukesha South 72

Wautoma 57, Adams-Friendship 45

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56

Wilmot Union 74, Waterford 57

Wisconsin Lutheran 85, New Berlin Eisenhower 60

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 69, Wausau East 43

Wrightstown 61, Clintonville 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bonduel vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, ppd.

Elcho vs. Loyal, ccd.

Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.

Lakeland vs. Tomahawk, ppd.

McFarland vs. Whitewater, ccd.

Merrill vs. D.C. Everest, ppd.

Milton vs. Monona Grove, ppd.

Northwestern vs. Bloomer, ppd.

Omro vs. Lomira, ccd.

Racine Case vs. Racine Horlick, ppd.

Racine Park vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. Goodman/Pembine, ccd.

Shell Lake vs. Bruce, ccd.

Stevens Point vs. Wausau West, ppd.

Tomah vs. Mauston, ccd.

Waukesha North vs. Kettle Moraine, ppd.

West Allis Nathan Hale vs. Menomonee Falls, ppd.

Whitewater vs. Turner, ppd.

Whitnall vs. Cudahy, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 51, Wautoma 38

Albany 49, Monticello 31

Almond-Bancroft 44, Tri-County 22

Appleton East 66, Oshkosh West 31

Appleton North 64, Fond du Lac 56

Aquinas 93, Arcadia 37

Argyle 48, Pecatonica 25

Argyle 62, Juda 11

Baldwin-Woodville 52, Osceola 45

Bangor 65, New Lisbon 20

Bay Port 55, Ashwaubenon 41

Beaver Dam 64, Oostburg 52

Belmont 41, River Ridge 31

Blair-Taylor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 40

Bonduel 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 22

Brillion def. Chilton, forfeit

Brookfield Central 64, Milwaukee DSHA 49

Cashton 75, Hillsboro 62

Colfax 58, Durand 45

Cornell 50, New Auburn 39

Cuba City 61, Boscobel 54

Darlington 37, Fennimore 36

Eleva-Strum 63, Augusta 52

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41, Reedsville 40

Elkhorn Area 44, Burlington 34

Fall River 62, Montello 36

Germantown 53, Arrowhead 51

Gibraltar 55, Oconto 43

Gillett 64, Lena 29

Gilmanton 50, Alma/Pepin 31

Grafton 76, Port Washington 30

Greendale 62, Brown Deer 52

Greenfield 60, South Milwaukee 49

Hamilton 43, Wauwatosa West 40

Highland 89, Benton 49

Homestead 63, Hartford Union 59

Howards Grove 55, Hilbert 13

Hurley 52, Solon Springs 31

Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha North 33

Kewaunee 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 27

Lancaster 58, Richland Center 53

Lincoln 47, Independence 46

Manawa 65, Bowler 13

Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 35

Martin Luther 65, Saint Thomas More 52

Menomonee Falls 32, West Allis Nathan Hale 29

Neenah 62, Kimberly 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Wisconsin Lutheran 31

New Berlin West 62, West Allis Central 23

New Holstein 59, Sheboygan Falls 36

New London 51, Seymour 22

New Richmond 61, Ellsworth 53

Northwestern 70, Cumberland 43

Notre Dame 66, Hortonville 51

Oak Creek 37, Franklin 30

Oconomowoc 65, Muskego 48

Pacelli 53, Pittsville 24

Palmyra-Eagle 46, Parkview 40

Pewaukee 58, Pius XI Catholic 40

Phillips 77, Abbotsford 46

Prairie Farm 59, Clear Lake 40

Prairie du Chien 52, Tomah 30

Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37

Racine St. Catherine’s 59, Saint Francis 20

Random Lake 78, Kohler 50

Roncalli 44, Two Rivers 33

Rosholt 59, Wild Rose 42

Royall 65, Wonewoc-Center 34

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25

Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53

Somerset 58, Shell Lake 35

Sparta 55, Portage 28

Stockbridge 51, Heritage Christian 35

Stratford 39, Auburndale 32

Suring 66, Wausaukee 27

Three Lakes 52, Coleman 31

Turner 55, Williams Bay 34

Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 43

Waukesha West 65, Waukesha South 43

Wausau West 83, Stevens Point 63

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56

West Bend West 56, Nicolet 41

West De Pere 71, Southern Door 55

Westfield Area 81, Mauston 17

Whitefish Bay 49, West Bend East 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Badger vs. Delavan-Darien, ppd.

Big Foot vs. Janesville Parker, ppd.

Black Hawk vs. Barneveld, ppd.

Brookwood vs. Necedah, ppd.

Crandon vs. Rhinelander, ppd.

Cudahy vs. Whitnall, ppd.

Drummond vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich., ppd.

Edgar vs. Thorp, ccd.

Frederic vs. Birchwood, ccd.

Glenwood City vs. Elmwood/Plum City, ppd.

Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ccd.

Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Kenosha Bradford, ccd.

Kiel vs. Valders, ccd.

Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ccd.

Milwaukee Riverside University vs. Milwaukee King, ppd.

Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed., ccd.

Mondovi vs. Elk Mound, ccd.

Oakfield vs. Lourdes Academy, ppd.

Ozaukee vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ppd.

Sheboygan Area Luth. vs. Sheboygan Christian, ppd.

Platteville vs. Marshall, ppd.

Rio vs. Pardeeville, ccd.

Riverdale vs. Iowa-Grant, ppd.

Webster vs. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, ccd.

Wisconsin Dells vs. Nekoosa, ppd.

Xavier vs. Green Bay East, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

