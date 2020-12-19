WAUSAU – United Way’s Marathon County Hunger Coalition has purchased a new truck with help from the Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin.

As the pandemic continues, and food insecurities are ever present in our community, the truck was purchased to allow food deliveries to continue across the county, the Hunger Coalition said.

The new truck is a 16-foot box truck, an upgrade from the previous 10-year-old, high-mileage truck. It is used five days a week, picking up produce and donations from food vendors. Along with the increased space, the truck is more reliable and is used for large delivers of food to schools, pantries, assisted living facilities and community locations.

For more information on the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, contact Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org.



