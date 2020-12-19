By Shereen Siewert

Students and staff at Wausau East High School on Friday honored retired principal Brad Peck by immortalizing his familiar slogan on a wall at the school.

Peck, who retired earlier this year after spending decades in the Wausau School District, coined the saying, “Once a Lumberjack, always a Lumberjack.” To honor him, those words have been permanently placed on a wall.

District officials surprised Peck, who spent 24 1/2 of his 30 1/2 years at Wausau East as the school’s principal, by unveiling the placement on Friday.

All photos courtesy of the Wausau School District









Like this: Like Loading...