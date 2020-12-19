Dear editor,

This is the oath of office that all our elected officials take to be sworn in:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Congressman Tom Tiffany along with 126 other Congressmen and the 18 Attorney Generals from Republican or as deemed “red” states have broken this sacred oath by signing on to a lawsuit from the Texas Attorney General to have the votes dismissed from the swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia. With this act of sedition, they are breaking with our government of a democracy for a government of autocracy. Our very own congressman is asking to overturn our votes and delegitimize our election; it will be on record for infamy that he is choosing to subvert the constitution of the USA and the will of the people of Wisconsin.

Since the election, Trump has been tweeting and announcing publicly that the election was rigged and stolen from him; continuing his pathological lying streak of over 35,000 lies that he has stated since taking office. This whopper of a lie was dispelled on Nov. 17 by Christopher Krebs, Director of Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security under Homeland Security he clearly stated: “Fifty-nine election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, these claims (of fraud) either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.” The Department of Justice also announced that the 2020 presidential election was free and fair. Yet our Republican congressman and Senators, save a handful can’t bring themselves to admit or even publicly congratulate President Elect Biden for his decisive win over Trump. Apparently, our Republican elected officials believe the lying POTUS over the government agencies that have protected the USA for over two centuries and, quite frankly, it is shameful.

Since the election on Nov. 3, over 50 lawsuits have been filed by Trump and the GOP that there was extensive fraud; the problem is just because you say so doesn’t make it true or factual, as these cases have either been thrown out or, due to lack of actual evidence, have lost. Even the U.S. Supreme Court wouldn’t take the case as it had no standing, in other words their lawsuit had no facts or proof, basically a frivolous lawsuit. The court upheld the 7 million + votes that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won over President Trump. The Biden/Harris ticket won 306 Electoral College votes, “a landside” as stated by Trump when he won the presidential election by the exact same number of electoral votes in 2016. The difference is that in 2016 Hillary Clinton actually won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. So Trump has lost the popular vote twice by over 10 million collectively, yet in his mind he feels he has been cheated and that there was fraud all of which has been proven false in over 50 lawsuits that he and the GOP have filed.

Truth matters and following entertainment medias that have an echo chamber of falsehoods has too many people not believing the real facts that are reported in reputable news agencies such as the Wausau Pilot & Review. We all need to come together and strengthen our government of democracy of “for the people and by the people.” That includes accepting, as painful as it may be, that the free and fair 2020 presidential election was won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

One more thought: As a consideration of peace and unity for our upcoming celebrations of Hanukah, Christmas, Kwanza, etc. could we please take down the campaign signs and spread peace and goodwill to all our neighbors and friends no matter who they voted for.

Moira Scupien of Antigo

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

