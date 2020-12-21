Drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for Dec. 21.

An 18-year-old man from Lemont, Illinois, was stopped and cited for speeding on Friday evening when a deputy observed him travelling 100 mph on Highway 51 near Lincoln Drive.

A 69-year-old Tripoli man was cited early Sunday morning for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A deputy stopped the man in the town of Bradley at highways 8 and Y at 1:09 p.m. for lane deviation.

A 23-year-old man from Hanover Park, Illinois, was stopped and cited for speeding on Sunday evening when a deputy observed him travelling 90 mph on Highway 51 near Lincoln Drive.

Five people reported striking deer last week. A Utah man struck and killed a bear cub Friday evening. A deputy came across that crash at Highway 51 north of Highway 64 in the town of Pine River.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

