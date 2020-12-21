Greenwood earns solid win over Colby 72-53

Greenwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Colby 72-53 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 21.

Ruh-Roh, Colby shuts out Spencer 75-51

Colby’s river of points eventually washed away Spencer in a 75-51 offensive cavalcade in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 21. .

Colby’s shooting took charge to a 62-31 lead over Spencer at halftime.

Janesville Parker squeezes past Madison Edgewood 51-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Janesville Parker wore a victory shine after clipping Madison Edgewood 51-44 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Colby delivers smashing punch early to dump Granton 62-36

Colby controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-36 victory over Granton on December 21 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

Stevens Point Pacelli gallops past Keshena Menominee Indian 49-33

Stevens Point Pacelli stomped on Keshena Menominee Indian 49-33 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Mosinee builds initial momentum to knock off Medford 64-52

A sharp early burst was necessary for Mosinee to dump Medford 64-52 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 21.

Mosinee’s offense darted to a 64-50 lead over Medford at halftime.

Mosinee stormed in front of Medford 34-18 to begin the second half.

