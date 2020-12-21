Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jared and Tiffany Koss announce the birth of their daughter Jade Gloria, born on Dec. 13, 2020. Jade weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Tyler and Tanita Mills announce the birth of their daughter Tru Grace, born at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 13, 2020. Tru weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Ricky and Rebekah Cveykus announce the birth of their son James Edward, born at 5:29 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020. James weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Bryan Swanson and Annastasia Meurette announce the birth of their daughter Elena Nicole, born at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020. Elena weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

