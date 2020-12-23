By Shereen Siewert

Three suspects have so far been charged after a Wausau man was robbed at gunpoint earlier this week, according to court documents.

The alleged armed robbery happened Dec. 21 at the Rocket Apartments, formerly the Marjon Motel, 312 S. Third Ave. in Wausau.

Police say the alleged victim called 911 from a nearby gas station after the men pointed a gun at him and took all his money. The man said he was at a friend’s apartment when two people emerged from a hiding place, held the alleged victim’s arms around his back, pointed a gun at him and took $240 cash before pushing him out the door. The victim told police one of the suspects made comments about “putting shells” in him or killing him if he didn’t cooperate, according to court documents.

Three suspects have been identified so far in the investigation:

Jacob Lo, 17, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force

Devonte R. Scoles, 22, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force, bail jumping

Marcelis P. Smith, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force, bail jumping

Court documents state that Lo, who goes by the alias “J-Dot,” has numerous pending charges from the Wausau Police Department including vehicle pursuits, physical abuse to a child and a collection of threats with the suggestion of weapons. He is known to carry a handgun, police said.

Smith, Scoles and Lo are each facing charges of armed robbery with the use of force. The charges were filed Dec. 23 in Marathon County Circuit Court, where all three men are set to appear Wednesday afternoon.

A potential fourth suspect, named “Sebastian” in court documents, has not yet been positively identified. An investigation continues.

