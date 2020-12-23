Jonathan L. Sundermeyer, 38, of Abbotsford. Dec. 17, 2020: 5th offense OWI

This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

  • Bryan C. Alloway, 38, of Antigo. Dec. 18, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping
  • Devonte R. Scoles, 22, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force, bail jumping
  • Dustin M. Groff, 27, of Schofield. Dec. 17, 2020: Third-degree sexual assault
  • Austin J. Weith, 26, of Marathon. Dec. 22, 2020: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Inthasone Chindakone, 46, of Kronenwetter. Dec. 21, 2020: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
  • Gavin T. Hattlestad, 27, of Mosinee. Dec. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • John Schultz, 18, of Wausau. Dec. 21, 2020: Bestiality/sexual contact with an animal, photograph or film sexual contact with an animal
  • Jonathan L. Sundermeyer, 38, of Abbotsford. Dec. 17, 2020: 5th offense OWI
  • Joshua Vang, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 17, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place
  • Marcelis P. Smith, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force, bail jumping
  • Natalie J. Ticho, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 18, 2020: Child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography
  • WANTED: Tou Ly Lor, 31. Arrest warrant issued Dec. 23: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Tracy A. Doner, 55, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 22, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000; bail jumping
  • Umberto N. Lo, 24, of Wausau. Dec. 17, 2020: Bail jumping
Jacob Lo, 17, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force