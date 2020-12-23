Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Bryan C. Alloway, 38, of Antigo. Dec. 18, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping

Devonte R. Scoles, 22, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force, bail jumping

Dustin M. Groff, 27, of Schofield. Dec. 17, 2020: Third-degree sexual assault

Austin J. Weith, 26, of Marathon. Dec. 22, 2020: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Inthasone Chindakone, 46, of Kronenwetter. Dec. 21, 2020: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater

Gavin T. Hattlestad, 27, of Mosinee. Dec. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse



John Schultz, 18, of Wausau. Dec. 21, 2020: Bestiality/sexual contact with an animal, photograph or film sexual contact with an animal

Jonathan L. Sundermeyer, 38, of Abbotsford. Dec. 17, 2020: 5th offense OWI

Joshua Vang, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 17, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place



Marcelis P. Smith, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force, bail jumping

Natalie J. Ticho, 25, of Wausau. Dec. 18, 2020: Child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography

WANTED: Tou Ly Lor, 31. Arrest warrant issued Dec. 23: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

WANTED: Tracy A. Doner, 55, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 22, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000; bail jumping

Umberto N. Lo, 24, of Wausau. Dec. 17, 2020: Bail jumping

Jacob Lo, 17, of Wausau. Dec. 23, 2020: Armed robbery with the use of force

