Lois Hermans

Lois Hermans

Lois Helen Hermans, 75, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 20, with a trumpet playing and church bells ringing.

She was born on July 5, 1945, in Wausau, to the late Viola and Reinhart Stahel. She grew up in the town of Stettin on the family farm and attended school in Marathon.

At a young age, she was stricken with bone cancer in her leg which caused her to have it removed, but that never slowed her down or caused her to complain. Lois had a fighting spirit and truly was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Always quick to laugh – and her laughter was infectious.

Her hobbies included listening to music, reading, knitting, embroidery, sewing, and setting puzzles. She had a love for any dogs she met, and they loved her in return. Lois and her husband, Gary, traveled with carnivals and spent many winters in southern states from Arizona to Florida, and many states in between.

She is survived by one brother, Melvin Stahel; and one sister, Verna Baneck; as well as a brother-in-law, Ray Teske. She is further survived by a very special niece, Sue Weith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary; parents, Viola and Reinhart Stagel; sisters, Lydia Werner, Selma Evers, Leona Teske, and Esther Mohr; brothers, Norman Stahel and Merlin Stahel; brothers-in-law, Alvin Werner, Walter Baneck, William Evers, and Joseph Mohr; sisters-in-law, Jean Stahel, Clair Stahel, and Jeanette Stahel.

Private services are to be held. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Special thanks to the Aspirus Hospice team for without their special care, we would be lost and hopeless.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Shoua Her

Shoua Her

Shoua Her, 41, Wausau, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born in a Thailand refugee camp on April 8, 1979, to parents Chia Chue Her and Zoua Khang Her. Shortly thereafter, the family immigrated to the United States.

Shoua attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison in pursuit of a political science degree. Some of her favorite hobbies were cooking, reading, trying new things, and seeing the world. Besides domestic travels, Shoua has visited 12 countries – Thailand, Laos, Belize, Germany, Canada, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Singapore, Jamaica and Bali.

As the oldest child of an immigrated family, Shoua grew up quickly and was often relied upon to navigate the new world. She was a quick learner and thrived in the role. She truly had the biggest heart and cared for others like they were her own siblings. She is survived by her mother, father, three brothers, two sisters, one sister-in-law, one brother-in-law, and her beloved dog, Ava.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Strict COVID guidelines will be observed and masks are required for anyone attending the services. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Deng Her

Deng Her

Deng Her, 37, Wausau, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 19, 1983, to parents Chia Chue Her and Zoua Khang Her.

Deng attended Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin, in pursuit of an Associate Degree in nursing. He fulfilled the requirements that allowed him to sit for boards to become a registered nurse. Deng had numerous hobbies, such as biking, running marathons, trying new recipes, providing honest food reviews, and most of all traveling. Deng loved to travel with his friends and family. He traveled to many U.S. states and countries, such as Laos, Canada and France.

Deng was a person with great integrity and was very selfless. His love of helping others will never be overlooked. He was loved by family members and many friends. Deng passed on Dec. 16, 2020. He is survived by his mother, father, three brothers, two sisters, one sister-in-law, one brother-in-law and his BD family.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Strict COVID guidelines will be observed and masks are required for anyone attending the services. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Joseph “Joe” Osswald

Joseph "Joe" Osswald

Joseph “Joe” Frank Osswald, 69, town of Wausau, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his home.

Joe was born March 4, 1951, in Wausau, son of the late Frederick and Eileen (Spatz) Osswald. He was a graduate of Wausau East High School. Joe was united in marriage to Pamela “Pam” Kage on May 14, 1977, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.

Joe worked at Marathon Electric Corp. and was also a ginseng farmer. For over the past 25 years, he worked with his son, Josh, at Osswald Lawncare and Landscaping. Joe loved to plow snow with the guys.

He looked forward to deer hunting every year and hanging out with his buddies. Among his favorite pastimes, Joe enjoyed fishing, playing cards and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include his loving wife or 43 years, Pam; four children, Josh (Molly) Osswald, Wausau, Renae Osswald, Wausau, Heather (Jeremy) Rainville, Stevens Point and Laura (Brent) Day, Winneconne; seven grandchildren, Colin, Josalyn, Gerald, Alden, Acelyn, Hadley and Brycen; two siblings, Patricia (David) Mayer, Wausau and Donald (Janice) Osswald, Wausau; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jacalyn (Delton) Karlen, Sun Prairie, Jeffrey Kage, Marathon, Mark (Lori) Kage, Marathon, Sheila (Jim) Wirig, Wausau, Mike (Mary Ann) Kage, Wausau and Bonnie Ninneman, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Steve Osswald and Rita Russ.

Public visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a private service to follow. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Roy Thorson Jr.

Roy Thorson Jr.

Roy W. Thorson Jr., Wausau, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.

He was born April 9, 1927, in Amery, son of the late Roy Sr. and Palma (Stensvold) Thorson. He grew up in the Greenwood, Owen/Withee and Colby area. On Jan. 12, 1952, he married the love of his life, Rosita Hager in Marshfield and they enjoyed almost 69 years of marriage.

Roy started his sales career selling cars for Felker Co. in Marshfield. He moved on to furniture sales at Leath Furniture, Marshfield, and moved to their Wausau location in 1964. His finished his career with Furniture and Appliance Mart, Wausau. He served his country during World War II in the United States Navy enlisting when he was 17. He trained at Great Lakes Naval Station, Illinois, and served out of South Carolina on two ships, the USS F RENHALT and the USS COTTON. Roy had a lifelong love of cars and music, especially his Saturday morning polka music. He also enjoyed creating a backyard wonderland with Rosita (Seedy).

Survivors include his wife, Rosita; children, Terri Marie, Sun City West, Arizona, Lee Ann (Pat) Yunke, Verona, Wisconsin, Jody (Tom) Kratwell, Rib Mountain, Pat Thorson, Incline Village, Nevada, Mike Thorson, Wausau and John (Lisa) Thorson, Rib Mountain; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Jim) Niemiec, Jeremy (Megan) Kratwell, Jamie Potter, Mary Kratwell, Jeff (Amanda) Yunke, Sara (Paul) Hanschke and Cory Thorson; 14 great-grandchildren, siblings, Bev Schirpke, Muriel Thorson, Ken (Nancy) Thorson and Lynn (Butch) Kuchenbeiser.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Peggy (Don) Denk, Gloria (John) Bast, Bernie (Ralph) Anderson, Larry (Carol) Thorson, Twyla (Jerry) Kroening, brother-in-law, Andy Schirpke.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services, all at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Current social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for all who attend.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at TLC Senior Care, especially Kathy H., and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the kind, compassionate care given to Roy.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Frank Koeller

Frank Koeller

Frank J. Koeller, 89, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Wausau Manor Nursing Home, Wausau.

He was born Jan. 22, 1931, in the town of Hamburg, son of the late Reinhard and Leona (Kleinschmidt) Koeller. On June 30, 1951, he married Nila Hoge at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. She survives.

Frank hauled milk for Kleinschmidt until he was called into the United States Army in 1952. He served in the Army in Korea while their son Gerald was born. Frank came home to his wife and son and went to work for Brickners, Mullins Cheese, Marathon Implement, Eder’s Busing, Tolk Cattle and Peter’s Trucking before retiring. Frank was also a sexton at Salem Lutheran Cemetery, town of Hamburg.

Frank proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He earned staff sergeant and served in the headquarters battery. He earned the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nation Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Some of his favorite pastimes included listening to polkas and country music, announcing at women’s tournaments and fast pitch games. Frank never knew a stranger and would make conversation with anyone he met. He was also known to keep a close eye on his neighbors.

Survivors include his loving wife, Nila, his children, Gerald Koeller, Sandy Koeller (Helen), Karen (Joseph) Weiler, of Athens and Dale (Lynnette) Koeller, Wausau, seven grandchildren, 13 great grandsons, three great granddaughters, his sister-in-law, Luann Thurs, Athens, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roland and Violet Golz, Dorchester. He is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Gordon Thurs and Sylvester Heier and a sister-in-law, Norma Heier.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. The Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, town of Hamburg, where full military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required by all who attend. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank’s family would like to thank all the Aspirus doctors and nurses for the outstanding care given to him during his stay with them.

John Marquardt

John Marquardt

John Anthony Marquardt, 69, died on Dec. 17, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 23, 1951, to the late Walter and Irma (Holtz) Marquardt. He lived on the home farm for his entire life and was the fourth generation to farm there.

He graduated from Wausau High School in 1969, and then went on to complete the UW-Madison Farm Short Course. He ran a dairy farm for over 20 years, and then worked for the village of Maine on the road crew for 20 years. He also volunteered for the Maine Fire Department for many years.

John loved people and loved hearing their stories. He loved to sing and to listen to polkas. He was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church of Maine, where he sang in the choir. He rang the bells on Sundays and accompanied the youth to a Youth Gathering in New Orleans. He helped welcome the companion synod visitors from Rietpan, South Africa, and visited there in 2013. He taught Sunday School, enjoyed Bible studies and really loved going to worship.

He was active in his community, including the children’s museum, welcoming students to tour his farm, helping campaign for political events, and even riding his bike in the community to spread flyers. He followed all Packers games and other teams as well. He loved his family, his community, and his church.

He is survived by three sisters, Virginia (Gerhard) Kirsch, Katy (Dieter) Harle, and Helen (Jim) Skindlov; two brothers, Stephen (Lynn) Marquardt, and Joel (Marion) Marquardt; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the care and skill of the Aspirus Cardiac doctors and their team.

A celebration of life will take place this summer after the pandemic.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

John Sukup

John Sukup

John Phillip Sukup, Chief Petty Officer United States Navy- Retired. Born Feb. 4, 1939 – Deceased Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 81.

John received his final orders from his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 21, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family while under the compassionate care of his tireless and loving wife Carolyn Sukup. The immediate family and friends of John will forever be grateful for the countless sacrifices made by Carolyn to make home hospice care possible. One of John’s final wishes was to spend his final days in the comfort of his own home and Carolyn made that possible.

The two most meaningful things in John’s life were his family and his time served in the United States Navy. John retired from the Navy after 20 plus years of service that included service during the Vietnam War. He was extremely patriotic and proud of his country. John raised six children throughout his life who are all proud to call him Dad. There are also many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss their grandpa.

John enjoyed deer hunting at “the condo” and Wednesday poker club with his best friends. He also enjoyed traveling and yelling BINGO at the local VFW with his wife Carolyn. When visiting his home you would be sure to find an old war movie or western on the television.

John is survived by his wife Carolyn Sukup and six children: Dave Foss, Bob Foss (Kim), Jim Foss, Vonda Backhaus (Lynn), Angel Duratti (Al), Shawn Sukup (Carrie) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John’s first wife Gloria “Cookie” Sukup passed away in 2010.

An open visitation will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist on Monday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A private family funeral service will follow. John will rest eternally at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Dale Kurth

Dale Kurth

On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Dale was called home to heaven to be with Jesus; He was 81.

In his earlier years, Dale was a Sunday School teacher and participated in many church functions over the years. When he was younger, he enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and spent seven years in the Army National Guard as a tank commander instructor.

Dale and his wife Annie farmed for many years in the town of Texas with their six children. He was a hard worker, farming and working full time at Wausau Tile. With his family Dale spent many hours “down by the river.” Dale, along with his boys, built the farmhouse with logs from the river forty.

After retiring from farming, along with Annie, he cared for and loved many dogs and cats. He had a special fondness for his dog Tootie.

Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annie, as well as his children, Jonathon, Lori (Dan), Scott, Jeff, Todd (Gerry) and Connie. Grandchildren Jessica (Sirena), Jennifer (Josh), Jeff Jr. (Nikki), Haley, Josh aka Joe and Katie (Colton) as well as six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Viola, sister Carol, his beloved foster family June and Herman Meinders, and Mabel Weisenberg, his spiritual guide and friend Pastor Alfred Schroeder.

A special thank you to the palliative care nurses at Aspirus for their compassion and support.

Due to the current pandemic concerns, there are no services planned at this time.

“Rest in peace Dad until we see you again,” Your beloved family.

Elias Ferg

Elias Alan Ferg, infant son of Kyle and Kristen (Miller) Ferg, was born sleeping on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

In addition to his parents, Elias is survived by his brother, Calum; grandparents, Cynthia Ferg of Rosholt and Jim and Kay Miller of Bevent; great grandmas Phyllis Kasprak and Joyce Filtz. Elias is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Elias was preceded in death by his grandpa, Thomas Ferg, and great grandpas, Earl Kasprak and Peter Filtz.

A private graveside service will be held.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Gerald “Jerry” Geiger

Gerald "Jerry" Geiger

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Geiger, 87, of Aniwa died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo.

Jerry was born on June 4, 1933, in Aniwa, the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Strasser) Geiger.

Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a Silver Wings Paratrooper in “The Country’s Guard.”

On Sept. 29, 1956, Jerry was united in marriage to Mary Meidl at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aniwa.

Jerry worked at Briggs and Stratton, Milwaukee, for 31 years. He retired in 1986 and moved to Aniwa in 2002. Jerry loved music and taught himself how to play guitar. He would jam with family groups and friends. He was a handy-man: fixed everything and when he could no longer manage, due to his shaking hands, Mary was told what to do to get the job done. Jerry loved to help people, especially his neighbors with snow plowing and mowing grass. He loved gardening and picked everything, from strawberries to vegetables. Everything had to be preserved. If it grew, Mary had to can it.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; two children, Jerry Geiger of Shawano and Valerie Geiger of Milwaukee; two brothers, Arthur Geiger of Milwaukee and Lyle Geiger of Aniwa; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lorraine, Renae, June, Milton, Chuck, Hank, William, Ernie and Edwin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Betty Wyatt will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Aniwa, with military rites conducted by the Darling-Gunderson Post #341, American Legion. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

