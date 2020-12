By Shereen Siewert

Rescue crews responded Saturday to a two-vehicle crash in Weston with one vehicle that overturned.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Schofield Avenue. One vehicle has heavy front-end damage.

No passengers were trapped inside either vehicle and so far injuries appear minor.

This is a developing story that will be updated if more information becomes available.

