By Shereen Siewert

UPDATE: Family members of a missing central Wisconsin woman say she has been found, but have not said whether she is safe.

A planned search has been called off. Additional details are expected later today

Read the original story, below:

Police in the Adams County town of Rome are asking for the public’s help finding a woman last seen in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

In a Facebook post, the Rome Police Department said 38-year-old Lindsay Folan has been missing since about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. She was last seen in the 200 block of Leisure Lane in the town of Rome, driving a 2015 gray Toyota Corolla.

Folan is described as a white woman with blonde hair who is 5’6″ tall and about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Folan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Rome Police Department at 715-325-8020.

All photos courtesy of the Rome Police Department











