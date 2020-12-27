Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to indicate the location of the crash as Memorial, not Marathon Park. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error.

By Shereen Siewert

A 22-year-old man who fled from police suffered significant injuries after he crashed his vehicle near Memorial Park, Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matt Barnes said Sunday.

A pursuit began at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday after the man refused to stop for a speeding violation on Grand Avenue near Sturgeon Eddy Road, Barnes said, in a news release.

The pursuit ended near Memorial Park when the vehicle crashed and caught fire. Officers on scene extinguished the blaze and rescue crews extracted the man from his vehicle.

The man was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, the Wisconsin State Patrol will conduct the crash and criminal investigation, as requested by Wausau police..

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Like this: Like Loading...