Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the federal government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Food Delivery Drivers Help Keep Our Neighbors Fed! This position picks up food at The Neighbors’ Place and delivers it curbside (door drop) at the home. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966, extension 306, or Bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Patriot K9s: Many Opportunities. Benefit both the veterans and the many dogs rescued from shelters. Need for volunteer assistance with the following: data input, building maintenance, marketing and more. Contact Lani at 715-298-1373 or info@patriotk9s.org.

Remote Opportunity: Homemade Card Donations for Hospice Patients. Heartland Hospice is looking for people who enjoy making homemade cards: sympathy, thinking of you, anniversary, and blank cards will be appreciated. Contact Amanda at 715-344-4541 or at Amanda.cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

Virtual/Remote Volunteering Ideas. See United Way’s Volunteer site for more ideas of things to do from home that will make a difference! Go to unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Wausau Area Mobile Meals: Coolers. Medium-sized coolers in good condition are needed for meal delivery. Donate your unused coolers today. Contact Doris at 715-848-5848 or wamobilemeals@yahoo.com.

Open Door: Donations of Men’s and Women’s Winter Coats and Gloves. Clean out your closets and put unused winter wear to good use. Contact Anne at 715-848-4044.

North Central Health Care: Donation Need: Kitchen Utensils. Miscellaneous kitchen utensils are needed: can opener, strainer, spatula and more. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

