Wind chills early Tuesday are expected to drop into the -10 to -20 degree range ahead of a storm that could dump up to 10 inches of snow in central Wisconsin, weather officials said.

Accuweather snowfall prediction for Wausau

Hazardous travel conditions are likely Tuesday evening into Wednesday as snow blankets the area. Between six and 10 inches of snow is expected. So far, weather officials have not issued a winter weather advisory but say more precise snowfall predictions are on the way.

Yet another round of snow is possible over the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holiday period. Watch for updated information on the possibility of additional snow at the end of the week.

