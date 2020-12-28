

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Lynn Palmquist

Lynn Palmquist

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, Lynn Beth Palmquist, widow and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 69.

Lynn was born on March 22, 1951, in Ironwood, Michigan. She was married to Darrel Palmquist (deceased) and together they raised two sons, Garrett and Clint.

Lynn was an avid gardener and fantastic cook who loved to share the fruits of her garden with friends and family. Her friends and family always looked forward to her homemade pickled beets, canned antipasto, applesauce and a host of jams and jellies made from local berries.

She loved all animals, especially dogs. She raised award-winning Labrador retrievers that she was able to show on occasion. She constantly rescued animals, whelped countless litters of puppies and played host to innumerable cats throughout her life. One of her favorite pastimes was taking her dogs to Lost Lake to enjoy the beautiful serenity it offered. Her soul lives on in the UP and you will likely feel her calming presence if you ever visit Little Girl’s Point.

She received her bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate in English from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the mid-90s. She taught both full and part-time at the local elementary and high schools in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and cherished her students at Hurley High School. Lynn cared for everyone around her and loved to teach.

Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel. She is survived by her two children, Clint and Garrett, her three grandchildren, Alyson, Celeste and Ryan, her sisters Arlene, Deanna, and Karen, her brother Dennis, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and place to be determined once travel is safe for the interested parties. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lynn’s name to the Humane Society of Marathon County where her Labrador “Dug” was surrendered.; 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401. Phone: 715-845-2810; website: http://catsndogs.org/ You can also donate to her favorite animal shelter in her home town of Ironwood, The H.O.P.E. Animal Shelter at 590 Easy St., Ironwood, MI 49938. Phone: 906-932-1511; website: www.myhopeanimalshelter.org.

Steven Kell

Steven Kell

Steven L. Kell, 67, of Wausau died on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Steven was born on July 2, 1953, in Wausau to Derald and Darlene (Krueger) Kell. He married Cheryl Zahn on June 2, 1973. Together they were blessed with two sons, Brian and Jason. Steven was an avid outdoorsmen and looked forward to the fall and spending time at deer camp with the Newood Bunch. He passed his love of hunting down to his sons and grandsons. He really enjoyed working in his shop on all sorts of projects. Steven was a self employed owner operator for over forty years, with millions of miles trucking all over the country and finished his driving career with American Wood Fibers.

Steven is survived by his wife Cheri Kell; sons Brian (Rachelle) Kell and Jason Kell; grandsons Ty and Trevor Kell; grand-dog Jersey; parents Derald and Darlene Kell; brothers Russell (Diane) Kell, David (Leela) Kell, and Kevin (Stacie) Kell; niece Vivian Kell.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private family service will take place.

Janice Linder

Janice Linder

Janice M. (Lemanski) Linder, 78, of Marathon died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from complications due to COVID with her daughter Debbie at her side. Donald, her husband, was also in the COVID unit and was able to spend time with her before she passed.

She was born May 27, 1942, in the town of Cassel to Casimir and Eulalia (Kafka) Lemanski. On Oct. 7, 1961, she married Donald Linder at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel.

Janice worked 45 years at Marathon Cheese before retiring, being one of their longest employees. She created many hand drawn signs through the years for coworker’s celebrating special occasions. She was artistic, always doodling and drawing on whatever scrap of paper she could find.

She was also the families’ No. 1 caregiver. She selflessly cared for her mother and Aunt Junilla for many years before their passing and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who may have needed it. She was a champion for everyone, always reaching out to make sure that they had everything they needed including many prayers to Saint Jude.

Janice was a devout Catholic, rarely missing Mass even during the pandemic. She attended service each week on TV and prayed the rosary every night before going to sleep.

She loved to garden flowers, borrowing heirloom cuttings from both her parents and in-laws to fill the backyard with beautiful memories that attracted many species of birds. She was also a voracious reader, sometimes completing books in a single day and sharing them when she was finished with others. Her love of chocolate and ice cream was handed down to all her offspring and was the ending to almost every meal.

Survivors include her husband, Donald; daughters, Julie (David) Sittler, Gwendolyn (Kevin) Zuleger, and Debra (Robert) Linder-Mohr; son, Nathan (Sarah); grandchildren, Nicholas Baumann, Theodore (Mikena Fillhouer) Baumann, Maris (Cody) Pernsteiner, and Rhianna (Braden Schmidt) Zuleger; and great-granddaughter, Zaelyn Pernsteiner. She was to be blessed with a second great-grandchild in February 2021. She is further survived by two sisters; Geraldine Bloom, and Diann (Kim) Helnore; four brothers, Murilen Lemanski, Roger (Harriet) Lemanski, Byron (Karen) Lemanski, and James (Peggy) Lemanski; three sisters-in-law, Jackie Lemanski, Virginia (Ray Weiss) Springer and Ruth (Jerome)

Warner, brother-in-law, Robert (Paulette) Linder, numerous nieces and nephews, and good friends Marilyn Hack, Ronnie Berres and Gertie Guralski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Irvin and Ruth Linder; sister, Anna Lemanski; brother Florian Lemanski; brothers-in-law, Frederick Linder, Paul Springer and Christie Bloom; sister-in-law, Maureen Lemanski; granddaughter, Hailey Zuleger; and several nephews and a niece.

Funeral services will be held in January 2021. Janice loved fresh flowers and dreamed of having the church filled with them when she passed, so the family asks that if you choose to send something for the funeral, that it please be fresh flowers (yellow roses were her favorite) or donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon for Masses.

Joan Wood

Joan Wood

Joan F. Wood, 93, Wausau, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born April 24, 1927, in the town of Rietbrock, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Laska) Wisniewski.

In her early working career, Joan had been employed at Milprint in Milwaukee and later worked in Wausau as a custodian at City Hall, Wausau Manor, The United Shop and Household Finance. She was an avid seamstress for her family, enjoyed puzzles and word search games. Traveling was a pastime she enjoyed through the years along with attending concerts, especially Rod Stewart and Cher. Above all, Joan loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her two children, Mary (Michael) Stieber, Wausau, Kevin (Pamela) Wood, Mosinee; daughter-in-law, Corenna Kerstner-Wood, Alabama; grandchildren, Timothy Wood, Melissa (John) Prendota, Maria Stieber, Ashley Wood, Jordan Wood, Amanda (Curtis) Schjoneman, David (Jessica) Blunt, James (Nicki) Blunt; great grandchildren, Natalie Fisher, Nikki Jeager, Morgan Heberle, Neamiah Heberle, Levi Schjoneman, Ramsey Schjoneman, Mogan Schjoneman; one sister, Germaine Zimmerman, Iowa.

Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wood, siblings, Chester (Eleanor) Wisnewski, Irene (Edward) Landowski, Florian (Lucille) Wisniewski, Petronella Wisniewski, Dolores Wisniewski, Alice Luetteneger and a brother-in-law, Eldred Zimmerman.

Private committal services were held at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Robert “Bob” Basil

Robert “Bob” W. Basil, 66, Wausau, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, with his wife, Kathy, by his side.

He was born Nov. 4, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Ivan D’Lee and Frances Sexton, who were his biological parents. Bob was adopted at age 4, and was raised by the late William and Irene (Kulas) Basil. On Dec. 27, 1975, he married Kathleen “Kathy” Reuter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. She survives.

For many years, Bob worked for JI Case in Schofield, and later worked for Fred Mueller Auto Dealership, Wausau Truck, Warehousing of Wisconsin, Wausau Metals and Allis Minerals of Appleton. Bob, along with his parents, William and Irene, co-owned and operated the Pike Lake Resort and Bar in Hatley, Wisconsin, for many years.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed teaching youth basketball at the YMCA, spending time at the cottage up north on Sand Lake, going to the drag races in Indianapolis, Indiana, and taking his Corvette to area car shows. He also liked to collect oil and gasoline memorabilia.

His special Aunt Lily Lee Bryerlee of Winchester, Kentucky, was very gracious, kind and giving to Bob before and upon her death.

Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, Kathy. She will join him someday to reunite with him and their angel daughter, Lindsey Ariyanna Lee Basil.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy; one brother, Robert Lee Sexton, Ohio; his father-in-law, Norman Reuter, Wausau; brother-in-law, Wayne (Cyndi) Reuter, Wausau; and his sister-in-law, Rose (Dean) Markowski, Rothschild.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lorraine Reuter; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Reuter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob requested no funeral services be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Beverly Gebhardt

Beverly Gebhardt

Beverly T. Gebhardt, 69, of Wausau passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.

Beverly (Bev) was born in Wausau on Nov. 16, 1951, to the late Milton and Dauhna May (Goetsch) Walker. She was a proud graduate of Purdue University, where she worked hard and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Bev worked as a nurse in Madison but spent most of her professional career caring for residents at Wausau Manor. She met her husband of over 30 years, Mark Gebhardt, at First English Lutheran Church. Bev was what some would call a “crazy cat lady.” She enjoyed bird-watching and fishing and was a faithful member at Bethany Baptist Church. Known as “Cookie Bev” by her grandchildren, she never missed an opportunity to spoil the little ones with treats. We will all miss her dearly.

Bev is preceded in death by her brother Jesse Walker and is survived by her husband, Mark Gebhardt; sons, Peter (Katie) Gebhardt and Michael (Joanna) Gebhardt; grandchildren, Hannah and Claire Gebhardt; brother-in-law, John (Sue) Gebhardt; and sister-in-laws, Kay (David) Durkee and Anne Beckman.

A visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. A private funeral will follow. Bev will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 6601 Alderson St., Schofield, WI 54476 to help support the orphanage.

Beverly’s family wants to express deep gratitude to Robert and Sarah Leafblad, Linda and Gary Bessette, and the rest of her church family at Bethany Baptist for their love and care of Bev.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Larry Schubring

Larry Schubring

Larry Herbert Schubring, 79, Wausau, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Larry was born Feb. 26, 1941, in Wausau to the late Herbert and Florence (Raduechel) Schubring. Following his mother’s passing, his father remarried Larry’s stepmother, Percilla Schubring. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church; being baptized and confirmed there as well as attending Zion Lutheran School and graduating from Wausau High School in 1959. Larry faithfully served his country in the National Guard. Larry married the love of his life, Marilyn Schuetz, on Oct. 10, 1964, in Wausau. The couple was blessed with three children: Scott, John and Julie. Larry was a salesman for Motor Service and Supply in Wausau for 53 years.

Larry was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. One of his greatest joys was attending events that his children, grandchildren and nephews participated in. He never missed a sporting or musical event for his children or grandchildren. Larry was proud to be a member of the Wausau Elks Lodge 248 and played dartball for St. Stephen’s Church. He was also an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Family time was of utmost importance to Larry. Hunting, fishing and spending time at the cottage were favorite past times.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marilyn; children, Scott (Michelle) Schubring, John (Kim) Schubring and Julie (Jered) McGivern; grandchildren, Ben Schubring, Sam Schubring, Hannah Schubring, Maia Schubring, Keegan McGivern and Maxwell McGivern; sister-in-law, Carol Seefeldt; nephews, Kurt (Karena) Seefeldt and Steven (Lindsay) Seefeldt; great-nephews, Matt, Nate and Jordy Seefeldt; great-nieces, Aly, Maggie and Hadley Seefeldt; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Florence Schubring; stepmother, Percilla Schubring; father, Herbert Schubring; infant sister, Sharon and brother-in-law, Thomas Seefeldt.

The funeral service for Larry will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Dr. Steven Gjerde will officiate. Facemasks and social distancing are respectfully requested by all those attending the funeral service. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Thank you to all the Marshfield Clinic doctors for Larry’s care over the years and for Aspirus Hospital Intensive Care staff that cared for him on his final journey. Especially to Ashley and Kaley in the ICU.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 709 Sixth St., Wausau, WI 54403, or to the Humane Society of Marathon County, 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date due to COVID.

Josephine Tullberg

Josephine Ann Tullberg currently of Appleton, Wisconsin, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

She was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin, on Oct. 9, 2001, and spent the majority of her life in Wausau with her beloved father, Matt Tullberg and her stepmother Leigh Ann Tullberg. She attended Wausau area schools, including Franklin Elementary School, Horrace Mann Junior High School, Marathon High School, and graduated from Wausau East High School.

Josephine found her vocational niche working with children with disabilities in Appleton. And she encouraged a following of friends on Facebook. Those friends were of all ages and from a variety of backgrounds.

When Josephine entered the room there began a little magic. She was vivacious, never afraid of telling her opinions, loving of all her family members on both sides of her family, and she was beautiful physically and in her heart. She demonstrated a strong work ethic both before and after high school. Josephine enjoyed the activity of making herself stylish and unique and shared her time among her adored sisters, cousins, and friends including special friends, Winter Carlson and Paris Buettner.

Josephine is survived by her father Matthew, stepmother, Leigh Ann, birth mother, Jessica Wells and her paternal grandparents, Joette Wheeler and Terry Tullberg, maternal grandparents, Clark and Tammy Davison. She is survived by her sisters Isabelle, Eleanor and Lily. She had a special relationship and love for her Uncle Brooks Davison on her maternal grandparent’s side of the family. She will be greatly missed by her Aunt Wendy and Aunt Kara, her uncles Corey Defferding and Chuck Tullberg, and her Aunts Cassie and Chelsey and their children.

She lost two sisters, Penelope Wells in the year 2016 and Jusice Vosters in 2020, which brought her an incalculable amount of grief.

She, throughout her life, looked forward to spending time with her cousins from both sides of the family. And she found special kinship and common interests with her cousin Aleah Tullberg.

She is missed in ways which cannot be articulated by all members of her family and by extended family as well as by all of her friends and coworkers.



Sandra “Sandy” Towle

Sandra “Sandy” Towle

Sandra “Sandy” Sue Towle, 76, of Merrill passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 18, 2020. Sandy was born Jan. 23, 1944, in Columbus, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Roland and Dorothy (Lockard) Kaufman. She married David A. Towle on July 1, 1974, in McHenry Illinois. He survives.

Sandy had worked many many years as a in home licensed daycare provider. She loved kids so very much. Sandy was the frosting that kept the family together on the holidays and always cooked enough food to feed an army. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. One of Sandys favorite things to do was cook and she never let anyone leave the house on an empty stomach. She was a giving and loving person who would give the shirt off her back to anyone. If you couldn’t find Sandy in the kitchen cooking, you would find her fishing or playing slots at the casino.

Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be deeply missed by her family.

Survivors include her husband David of Merrill; children Marcus Kaufman, Connie Sczygelski, and Lori Amelse all of Merrill; Cindy Kaufman of Arkansas; Tim Kaufman and Thomas Olivotti both of Antigo; grandchildren Cody, Venus, Xena, Nikkita, Derrick, David, Dreyke, Lacie, Conley, Joshua, Dallas, Bentley, Jami, Jamia, Jasmine, Jacob, Zoey, Wyatt, and Cole; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother Wayne (Marge) Kaufman of Parkston, South Dakota; sister-in-law Betty Kaufman of Indianapolis, Indiana; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Herman Pophal, one grandchild Damin Martin and two brothers Roland (Denny) Kaufman and Larry Kaufman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...