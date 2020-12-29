By Shereen Siewert

A 38-year-old town of Rome woman last seen alive in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve died of hypothermia after crashing her vehicle and walking for help, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Lindsey Folan was reported missing Dec. 24 from the town of Rome. Two days later, at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, her body was discovered, Adams County Sheriff Brent York said Tuesday.

Police say they took a 911 call at about 8;30 a.m. Saturday reporting a body that was later identified as Folan. Investigators say Folan was driving on a private road when she drove into a ditch, submerging the vehicle in water.

Folan escaped the vehicle and walked a short distance away but succumbed to the cold temperature, police said.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is continuing.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Town of Rome Police Department, Waushara County EMS, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

