(Press Release) Sylvan Tubing Hill Opens tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec 30) at 1:30 pm. $7.50 for ages 13 and younger (must be at least 42 inches tall,) $10.00 for ages 14 and older. One hill with three runs will be open. Hill two will open as soon as snow conditions are safe. Masks required in the chalet. Table space limited to 15 minutes. No personal items can be left in the chalet. Additional seating outside in the open shelter. Enter for tickets down stairs only. Entry for concessions off parking lot. Interior stairs closed at this time. For more info check our web site.https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/…/SnowTubingandSledding.aspx

