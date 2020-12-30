By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the victim in a Marathon County homicide and are considering the suspect, who remains at large, armed and dangerous.

Spencer Police and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department were called at about 2:15 p.m. Dec. 29 to the south end of Abe Lincoln Avenue, just south of Swamp Road, to a report of a man who was found dead by a fur trapper.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Christian C. Schauer, of Marshfield. Police say Schauer died from injuries sustained the same day at an unknown location. Foul play is suspected and the death is being investigated as a homicide by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday. The victim was lying face down with a shirt over his head and police believe his body was dumped.

Police ask the public to be on the lookout for a black 2005 Chevrolet Impala with license plate AHT6900. The occupant could be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department by calling 715-261-1200, option 1, or anonymously through Marathon County Crime Stoppers at marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

“Our sincere condolences go out to family and friends of the victim,” said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks, in a news release.

