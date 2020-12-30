By Shereen Siewert

Multiple crews responded Wednesday to the Double P Dairy in the town of Hamburg after a shed containing flammable material caught on fire.

The first call came in at about 9:15 a.m. The dairy is located on Hwy. A.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated the shed was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The shed, which housed containers of gas and other material, is attached to a building and a milking shed.

Tenders and engines from at least six fire departments were paged to the area.

No injuries were reported. Neighbors are assisting the owners in housing the animals.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

