The Marathon County Public Library will offer a virtual Winter Reading Challenge for kids, tweens and teens from Jan. 1-31. The challenge will be conducted via the free Beanstack app. Log the books you read, the number of minute/hours and more! Can you complete the challenge in time? Participate and find out! For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Younger children can get a symmetrical snowflake craft kit from any of the nine library locations from Jan. 4-29. Each kit will contain cotton swabs, blue circles and instructions for making this artistic, seasonal craft. Call the branch libraries to schedule a time to pick up a kit or visit the drive through at MCPL Wausau any time it’s open.

