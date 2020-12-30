

Udo Illmann

Udo Illmann

Udo Karl Illmann, 82, Wausau, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Udo was born on March 14, 1938, in Freistadt, Germany, to the late Erich and Lida (Hein) Illmann. The family emigrated to the United States in 1953 settling in Racine. Following his graduation from high school, Udo honorably served his adopted country in the U.S. Air Force. He met and married the love of his life, Joan Guarascio, in 1964. The couple was blessed with two children, Chrystal and Mark. While living in Racine, Udo worked as a maintenance supervisor for SC Johnson Wax. In 1976, the family moved to Rib Lake to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. More recently, Udo and Joan moved to Wausau.

Udo was a loving and protective man who was incredibly proud of his German heritage and service in the Air Force. His family was very evidently his whole heart. He greatly enjoyed the peace and solitude of nature. Udo had a naturally inquisitive nature and ability to figure things out on his own. Even when a stroke impaired his mobility, he persisted in wanting to do as much as he could on his own.

Udo is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Joan; children, Chrystal Misener and Mark Illmann; grandchildren, Dustin (Nicole) Misener, Jeffery (fiancé, Kristen) Misener, Melissa Misener, Alexander Illmann and Nicholas Illmann; great-grandchildren, Eden and Grayson Misener and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his three brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of Udo’s life will take place at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation in Udo’s memory.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Brainard Funeral Home for their assistance during this difficult time. We would also like to thank his nurses at Aspirus Hospital who cared for him with great kindness and compassion.

Emmet Gleason

Emmet Gleason

Emmet J. Gleason, 77, of Schofield died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, while shoveling snow at his home.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Wausau, son of the late John and Esther (Scott) Gleason. Emmet worked for the Canadian National Railroad, retiring after over 30 years of working on track maintenance. He enjoyed watching NASCAR – always cheering for the Ford cars. He also enjoyed listening to polka music and caring for his yard which he kept very well-groomed. He also was known for placing a bet or two on athletic events.

Survivors include his three children, Randy (Beth) Gleason of Sheboygan, Brenda Baumann of Merrill, and Ron (Karen) Gleason of Weston; six grandchildren, Megan, Jenna, Brandon, Eric, Shawn, and Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Alayna and Tia; and one brother, Jack Gleason of Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Merritt Gleason.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct. Weston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com.

Geraldine Hopkins

Geraldine Hopkins

Geraldine B. Hopkins, 92, of Weston passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.

Geraldine was born in Wausau on June 30, 1928, to the late John and Ann (Sippl) Feicht. She married Edward Hopkins. He preceded Geraldine in death in 2006. She worked in retail until the age of 80. She owned her own bridal shop, Geraldine’s Bridal, helping many brides and grooms choose the perfect dress and tuxedo for their special day.

Geraldine is survived by her two daughters, Mary Lev and Barbara Hopkins; two granddaughters, Juli (Tony) Richardson and Amy (Jason) Kaarto; two great-grandchildren, Megan and Mitchell Bendickson; and her sister Ellen Wright.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Edward; and her two sisters Catherine Jenson and Ruth Feicht.

Services will be held at a later date. Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

Robert "Bob" Stieber

Robert “Bob” Stieber

Robert “Bob” John Stieber, 89, Schofield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

He was born Aug. 21, 1931, to Alex and Alice Stieber in Wausau. Bob married Dona Mae Krause on Nov. 26, 1955, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Dona Survives.

Bob and Dona have five children, Joel (Jenny) Sun Prairie, Jon (Brenda) Oconomowoc, Anne (Kevin) Murphy Andover, Minnesota, Tim (Lori) Hudson, Amy (Dan) Brinkman, Sturgeon Bay; 10 grandchildren, Eric (Lindsay), Matt, and Leah (Kyle) Weise, Emily (Richard Beu) and Molly, Michael Murphy, Erin (Murphy) Merkley (Craig), Tyler, Nicholas and Luke Brinkman; great-grandchildren, Barrett Merkley and Mia Weise.

Bob attended St. Mary’s grade school and Central (Wausau East) High School. A Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, after discharge Bob went to work as a machine tender for American Can (Weyerhaeuser) from where he retired after 40 years of service. Bob loved to garden, help his children with home improvements, cook, bake (especially pies) and to be outdoors.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Current social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required for all who attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Therese Catholic Church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Genevieve Plant

Genevieve Plant

Genevieve M. Plant, 101, Wausau, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 12, 1919, in Stratford, daughter of the late Allen and Martha (Cotter) Hughes. On Dec. 28, 1944, she married Donald R. Plant at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death June 1, 1976.

Genevieve was a homemaker and had done babysitting for several families. She was a member of the Rib Falls and Marathon Homemaker’s Clubs. In earlier years, Genevieve and Donald enjoyed square dancing. Among her favorite things to do were cooking, handiwork and playing cards, especially Sheepshead.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Joan) Plant, Marathon, Jerome Plant, Wausau, a daughter, Janet (Albert) DeChriste, Florence, New Jersey; eight grandchildren, Thomas (Deanna) Plant, Anne (Keith) Paul, William (Lana) Plant, John (Liz) Plant, Brad Plant, Kristi (Luther) Oliver, Joshua (Tara) DeChristie, Matthew DeChriste; 16 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James and Patrick; siblings, Frank and Marie Hughes, Miles and Althea Hughes, Maurice and Dorothy Hughes, Helen and Ervin Goetsch.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing and masking protocols will be observed for those attending. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page beginning at Noon Tuesday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Charles Boyd

Charles Eugene Boyd passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 28, 2020. He was born on Oct. 14, 1950, to Elmer and Mary Boyd.

Charlie will be deeply missed by his loving wife Rita Boyd, Mosinee and his fury best bud “Duke,” two brothers, Bill (Kitty Mork) Boyd, Rhinelander, and Darryl Boyd, Athens, and his sister Linda (Mark) Ellenbecker, Athens. He is also survived by his children Mary (Chris) Zahn, Mosinee, Leslie (Jim) Waterman, Wausau, his grandchildren Samantha Wengelski, Nicholas (Mychaela) Zahn, Melanie (Joe Kuber) Consolver, Hannah (Dalton Durst) Consolver and one great-grandchild Amanda Wengelski.

Charles will be missed by his large extended family of nephews, niece, cousins, aunt and many friends.

Per Charlie’s request, no service will be held.

Rodney Lutzow

Rodney Lutzow, 72, of Bowler died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.

Rodney was born on May 10, 1948. The son of the late Raymond and Jeanette (Chroge) Lutzow.

At this time, no services will be held.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Steven Thorson

Steven Thorson

Steven M. Thorson, 66, of Wonewoc died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

Steven was born on June 29, 1954, in Tigerton. The son of Mead and Anna Mae (Brooks) Thorson.

Steven worked at Marathon Electric for some time. He enjoyed fishing and was a United States Army Veteran.

Steven is survived by four siblings, Sharon (Jim) Kriesel of Hatley, Barbara (Jeff) Braunel of Wausau, Bonnie Thorson of Ringle and Larry Thorson of La Crosse, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roger.

A graveside service at Redeemer Lutheran Cemetery, Wittenberg, will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

