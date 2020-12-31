By Shereen Siewert

Two men are seriously injured after a crash that left their vehicle torn in two, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release issued Thursday.

The crash was reported at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, police said. Portage County deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Bancroft Fire, Almond Fire and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwy. A and Second Avenue in the town of Almond.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as a 53-year-old town of Pine Grove man and a 42-year-old Almond man. Both men were ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Police say both men were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and current conditions have not been released.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

